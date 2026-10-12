Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Netum appoints Business Area Directors - Group Management Team remains largely unchanged

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 12 October 2026 at 8:02 a.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc: Netum appoints Business Area Directors - Group Management Team remains largely unchanged

Netum Group Plc has appointed directors for the four business areas of its new organisation. The appointments follow the refined strategy announced by the company on 12 October 2026 and the organisational restructuring announced at the same time, under which operations are being consolidated into four business areas and the management structure streamlined.

The composition of the Group Management Team will remain largely unchanged. Six of its current seven members will continue, two of whom will assume roles as Business Area Directors. One member will leave their position. Two new members will join the Group Management Team as the current operations of Netum Oy are divided among several business areas. The number of Management Team members will therefore increase from seven to eight. At the same time, the organisation will become flatter, with only two organisational levels between the Group CEO and an individual specialist.

The appointees will assume their new responsibilities immediately and will lead preparations for and implementation of the new structure. The new organisation will take effect no later than 1 January 2027.

Composition of the Group Management Team

Continuing in their current roles

Repe Harmanen, CEO

Peter Ahlskog, CFO

Liina Kangas, Director, HR and Marketing

Sami Rantanen, Sales Director

Business Area Directors

Outi Mattila, Data, Digital & AI. Previously Business Director, Expert Services (Buutti Oy).

Sebastian Pönkkö, Core Systems, Integrations & Operations

Aapo Cederberg, Cybersecurity, Regulation & Data Protection

Liisa Rusanen, Education Solutions & Products. She is also CEO of Studyo Oy and will continue in that role.

Outi Mattila and Liisa Rusanen are current members of the Group Management Team and will move into their new roles.

Business areas

Each business area will be accountable for its financial performance, personnel and capacity. Every specialist will have one clearly defined organisational and professional home, while available capacity will be managed across Netum as a whole. Sales and Group Services will operate as shared functions alongside the business areas.

The organisational structure will also be flattened. Under the new model, there will be no more than two management levels between the CEO and a specialist: the Business Area Director and the Team Lead. Team leads will combine people management responsibilities with hands-on client delivery work.

Data, Digital & AI

This business area develops new digital capabilities for customers. It encompasses software development, web and cloud solutions, data and analytics, AI solutions and digital transformation consulting. AI is a cross-cutting capability throughout Netum, with this business area responsible for its technological core.

Core Systems, Integrations & Operations

This business area is responsible for systems critical to society, the integrations connecting them, and continuity services. Its work is long-term and founded on trust. The area encompasses large-scale systems deliveries, integration platforms, and maintenance and operations services.

Cybersecurity, Regulation & Data Protection

This business area combines Netum's security services with the expertise of Cyberwatch Oy, acquired in April 2026. It serves customers in cybersecurity, situational awareness, preparedness, regulatory compliance and data protection. Increasingly stringent regulation and requirements relating to security of supply make this a strategic growth area.

Education Solutions & Products

This business area brings together Netum's proprietary software products and solutions for the education sector. Its core consists of Studyo Oy's SaaS business and productised services within the Peppi ecosystem. Its business model differs from the other areas, as profitability is driven by recurring revenue rather than the utilisation of expert personnel.

Change in the composition of the Group Management Team

Mikko Pitkänen, who has served as Business Director of the Netum Solutions unit, has resigned from the company and will leave the Group Management Team. He will not assume a management role in the new organisation. Until the end of his notice period, he will carry out separately agreed duties and support the handover of responsibilities.

The Group Management Team will increase from seven to eight members as a direct consequence of the new structure. The current business operations of Netum Oy will be divided among three business areas, with Cybersecurity, Regulation & Data Protection forming a separate area. This reflects the strategy's designation of cybersecurity and regulatory expertise as a key growth area for Netum. At the same time, the organisation will become flatter, with only two organisational levels between the Group CEO and a specialist.

Background

Netum's refined strategy for 2027-2029 builds on its strengths as a partner to the public sector and in systems critical to society. The new organisation is the first step in implementing the strategy. It streamlines management and administration, reallocates working time to customer work and makes capacity management a shared responsibility across the company.

The Management Team changes will not affect the Group's legal corporate structure or financial reporting. Netum will continue to report as a single segment. The company's guidance for 2026, published on 24 September 2026, remains unchanged.

Helsinki, 12 October 2026

Netum Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 40 046 7717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc in brief

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi