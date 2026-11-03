SKF Vertevo accelerates into its next chapter with new brand and digital presence

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a next step of the separation of SKF's Automotive business, SKF Vertevo today unveils its new brand. This is an important step in establishing SKF Vertevo's identity as a stand-alone automotive company ahead of its planned listing on 1 December.

The launch of the SKF Vertevo website and social media channels introduces the company's new visual identity and brand platform, providing a clear expression of the company, what it stands for and where it is headed.

"Our launch today is about much more than a visual identity," says Kerstin Enochsson, CEO of SKF Vertevo. "The brand is the face of our company, it shows our personality - what we stand for, what we are passionate about and what our customers can expect from us."

The SKF Vertevo brand is inspired by the world of racing, where the company has contributed to automotive innovation for decades. The identity is designed to keep a connection to the long SKF heritage and expertise, while signalling its ambition to help accelerate the future of mobility.

"The launch of our brand is an important step on our journey toward becoming an independent company," says Viktoria Karsberg, Head of Global Brand and Communication at SKF Vertevo. "We are excited to begin building awareness of SKF Vertevo and to engage more directly with all our stakeholders as we prepare for our planned listing."

Please visit www.skfvertevo.com and follow SKF Vertevo on LinkedIn and Instagram to learn more about the company and to stay updated on its journey.

Previous press release on similar topics:

1 October 2026: Extraordinary General Meeting of AB SKF resolved on distribution of the shares in SKF Vertevo AB [link to press release]

26 February 2026: SKF announces the future name of the Automotive business: SKF Vertevo [link to press release]

17 September 2024: SKF initiates a separation of its Automotive business [link to press release]

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations at SKF Vertevo: Nia Moustou, +46 706 672 897; nia.moustou@skfvertevo.com

Press Relations at SKF: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4418899/4351837.pdf 20261103 SKF Vertevo accelerates into its next chapter with new brand and digital presence https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-vertevo-brand-launch,c3577760 SKF Vertevo brand launch https://news.cision.com/skf/i/kerstin-enochsson,c3577759 Kerstin Enochsson https://news.cision.com/skf/i/viktoria-karsberg,c3577758 Viktoria Karsberg

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