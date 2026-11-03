

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM), an agricultural supply chain manager and processor, on Tuesday raised fiscal 2026 outlook citing higher third-quarter net income and revenues and fourth quarter outlook.



Juan Luciano, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'ADM delivered strong third quarter results, with earnings up significantly from the prior year quarter and operating profit growth across all segments. These results were driven by a constructive biofuels environment combined with our extensive North American footprint, which gives us significant access to premium markets, and good execution by our team.'



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, ADM now expects adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $5.50 to $5.80, higher than previous estimate of $5.15 to $5.60.



The updated outlook reflects expected year-over-year operating profit improvement for the fourth quarter in all segments.



Capital expenditures are now projected to be in the range of $1.2 to $1.3 billion, revised from the prior range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion, reflecting the company's continued prioritization of high-return investments



In the third quarter, ADM's bottom line came in at $821 million or $1.70 per share, significantly higher than $108 million or $0.22 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $858 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6 percent to $22.335 billion from $20.372 billion last year.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $75.76, down 0.07 percent.



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