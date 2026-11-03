Multiple near-surface zones and favourable geological observations help define follow-up uranium exploration targets in the Athabasca Basin

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTCQB: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) ("Manhattan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the 2026 summer drill program at the Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects ("Murmac" and "Strike", and collectively the "Projects"), near Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan. The program was operated by Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FSE: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay").

The program completed 24 drill holes totalling 4,526.4 metres and encountered favourable graphitic host rocks, faulting and hydrothermal alteration, with radioactivity of 300 counts per second ("cps") or higher reported in six holes, including shallow intersections beginning at 22.50 metres downhole at Strike's Tena target.

Program Highlights

2026 drill program completed: 24 drill holes totaling 4,526.4 metres across the Projects.

Favourable geological indicators: Drilling intersected graphitic host rocks, brittle structures and hydrothermal alteration to warrant further evaluation of uranium exploration targets.

Shallow radiometric results: Radioactivity of 300 cps or higher was reported in six holes. At Strike's Tena target, hole S26-020 returned 1.90 m averaging 489 cps from 59.13 m downhole, including 0.20 m averaging 1,890 cps.

Assay results to guide follow-up: Drill core samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with results to be integrated with geological logging to prioritize the next phase of exploration.

A super-SPEC RS-225 handheld spectrometer was used to obtain radiometric reading, which are preliminary and do not quantify uranium grades. Laboratory assays are required to determine uranium concentrations.

"The Athabasca Basin hosts some of the world's highest-grade uranium deposits, and our initial drilling at Murmac and Strike has confirmed the geological setting we look for in this district. We are encouraged by the anomalous radioactivity recorded in six holes, and by the favourable host rocks, structures and alteration encountered at the Projects. Once assays are received, we will use the combined geological and geochemical data to prioritize follow-up targets," stated Galen McNamara, CEO and Director of Manhattan.

Drilling Summary and Radiometric Results

The program completed 15 holes totalling 2,978.4 m at Murmac and nine holes totalling 1,548.0 m at Strike between June and September 2026 (Figure 1; Table 2). Murmac drilling tested the Pitchvein, Armbruster, Howland and Howland East targets outlined in the news release dated June 16, 2026. At Strike, drilling tested targets along the J, K and L Conductors and at Tena. Targets were selected using electromagnetic and gravity data, geological and structural interpretations, historical uranium occurrences and previous drilling results. Drilling encountered geological features commonly associated with high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization related to the Athabasca Basin, including:

Strongly graphitic units with estimated true thicknesses of up to approximately 25 m, commonly in contact with more competent quartzite or granite. These contrasting rock types can provide favourable structural settings.

Brittle faulting and brecciation within or near graphitic units, typically associated with hydrothermal alteration including hematite, chlorite, sulphides and clays.

Shallow radioactivity of 300 cps or higher in six of the 24 holes, hosted in graphitic pelites, gneisses and granites and commonly associated with favourable geological features (Table 1).

Table 1: Drill Hole Radiometric Highlights

(Drill hole prefixes "M" and "S" denote the Murmac and Strike projects, respectively)

Hole ID

Radioactivity Highlights (>300 cps)



From (m) To (m) Length (m) cps Lithology / Comments M26-037

131.06 131.87 0.81 314 Fractured granite / gneiss. Entire intersection from 126.64 to 188.0 m (61.36 m) includes intermittent elevated radioactivity between 300 and 340 cps, averaging 269 cps. M26-040

126.95 127.10 0.15 310 Heavily fractured graphitic pelite, minor pervasive and moderate fault-hosted hematization.

128.50 128.60 0.10 310 S26-014

72.60 72.80 0.20 310 Biotite-rich pelite with graphitic faulting and hematization.

111.27 111.83 0.56 378 Faulted weakly graphitic pelitic gneiss, pervasive and fracture-hosted hematization.

152.47 152.64 0.17 340 Faulted weakly graphitic pelitic gneiss. S26-015

173.94 174.12 0.18 300 Weakly foliated pelitic gneiss.

174.59 174.96 0.37 300

175.79 176.00 0.21 300 S26-017

193.78 193.97 0.19 305 Structured gneiss, pervasive hematization.

195.17 195.30 0.13 305

196.56 196.76 0.20 305 S26-020

22.50 29.30 6.80 348 Alternating pelitic gneiss and amphibolite. Elevated radioactivity (at 60.03 m) associated with increased hematization. incl. 23.40 24.00 0.60 737 incl. 27.70 29.30 1.60 338

34.50 40.10 5.60 324 incl. 35.20 35.40 0.20 950

59.13 61.03 1.90 489 incl. 60.03 60.23 0.20 1,890 Note: Radioactivity values reported are total gamma from NQ drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-225 handheld spectrometer reported in cps. The cps values are averages for the reported drill interval unless otherwise specified. Measurements of total gamma cps are an indication of the presence of uranium, thorium and/or potassium, but may not directly correlate with chemical uranium assays. Total gamma cps results are preliminary in nature and may not be used directly to quantify uranium concentrations in the drill core samples. True thicknesses of the drill core intersections are yet to be determined.





Figure 1: Drill Collar Locations.

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Summaries for Drill Holes with Elevated (>300 cps) Radioactivity

M26-037: Tested target P8 in the Pitchvein Corridor at Murmac. The targeted graphitic pelite (electromagnetic conductor) was intersected from 159.43 to 167.98 m, between more competent granite/gneiss units. A maximum radioactivity reading of 340 cps (Table 1) was recorded within a larger interval from 131.06 to 131.87 m that averaged 314 cps over 0.81 m. Numerous other anomalous (>300 cps) intervals were present intermittently in the interval 126.64 to 188.00 m, with a cumulative total of 7.54 m of core returning anomalous values in this 61.36 m interval.





Figure 2: Hole M26-037 (target P8), 129.90 to 134.34 m. Intermittent anomalous radioactivity hosted in structured granite/gneiss.

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M26-040: This hole tested target A1, a gravity low at the south end of the Armbruster Corridor at Murmac. The targeted graphitic pelite was intersected from 91.41 to 138.04 m down hole. Anomalous radioactivity is hosted at the base of this unit in close proximity to its contact with an underlying highly competent quartzite, associated with intense hematization and faulting.





Figure 3: M26-040 (target A1) radioactive intersections (highlighted in red, see Table 1) within the interval 126.45 to 130.70 m down hole. Anomalous intervals, hosted in graphitic pelite, are associated with hematization and intense fracturing. Prior drilling results are provided for geological context and are not necessarily indicative of results from current drilling.

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S26-014: Tested target K5 on the K Conductor at Strike, an electromagnetic high anomaly approximately 500 m along strike from hole S22-013, which returned 0.43% U3O₈ over 0.10 m from 145.70 to 145.80 m in Fortune Bay's 2022 drilling (see news release dated December 7, 2022). True thickness of that historical drill core interval has not been determined. Three zones of anomalous radioactivity were intersected in S26-014 (Table 1), including 378 cps over 0.56 m from 111.27 to 111.83 m down hole (Figure 4). This intersection, hosted in graphitic pelite, is associated with intense fracturing and minor pervasive and fault-associated hematization.





Figure 4: S26-014 interval from 110.48 to 115.10 m down hole with radioactive intersection (Table 1) highlighted in red.

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S26-015: This hole tested target J5 on the J Conductor at Strike. Radioactivity of 300 cps was reported in three discrete intervals (Table 1; Figure 5), hosted in pelitic gneiss underlying a heavily structured, mylonitized granite.





Figure 5: S26-015 radioactive (highlighted in red, see Table 1) intersections in pelitic gneiss within the interval 172.70 to 178.62 m down hole.

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S26-017: Tested target J4 on the J Conductor at Strike. Anomalous radioactivity (Table 1, Figure 6) is hosted in pelitic gneiss and is associated with pervasive and fracture-hosted hematization and significant faulting.





Figure 6: S26-017 radioactive intersections (highlighted in red, see Table 1) in pelitic gneiss within the interval 192.58 to 196.77 m down hole.

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S26-020: This hole tested down-dip of the Tena historical adit at Strike. Fortune Bay drilling in 2022 highlighted the possibility of an inflection zone in the structure hosting the Tena mineralization. S26-020 was drilled targeting this zone to test for a potentially larger mineralized footprint associated with structural dilation. Anomalous radioactivity was intersected in multiple intervals as detailed in Table 1. The elevated radioactivity is hosted in pelitic gneiss and is associated with variable amounts of brittle faulting and hydrothermal alteration. Figure 7 shows radioactivity averaging 1,890 cps over 0.20 m (60.03 to 60.23 m) within a broader interval averaging 489 cps over 1.90 m (59.13 to 61.03 m) down hole, associated with faulting and hematization.





Figure 7: S26-020 (Tena) interval averaging 1,890 cps over 0.20 m in faulted and hematized pelitic gneiss.

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Table 2: Murmac and Strike Drill Hole Information

Hole ID Project Target ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) M26-033 Murmac A12 632152 6592274 335 -45 231.6 M26-034 A8 631526 6591054 335 -45 235.4 M26-035 A5 630852 6589823 330 -45 262.1 M26-036 P4 630229 6592666 155 -45 210.2 M26-037 P8 630183 6591890 330 -60 209.1 M26-038 H3 629884 6587474 330 -45 221 M26-039 H14 629165 6586006 350 -45 188 M26-040 A1 628210 6586423 345 -45 161 M26-041 A27 627668 6585560 330 -45 169 M26-042 HE1 631572 6587139 340 -45 200 M26-043 A26 629473 6587702 340 -45 217 M26-044 A25 630487 6589459 335 -45 161 M26-045 H19 631014 6589167 335 -45 200 M26-046 A24 631794 6591176 335 -45 158 M26-047 A23 632351 6592817 315 -45 155 S26-014 Strike K5 609830 6602890 315 -45 161 S26-015 J5 609073 6604664 210 -50 200 S26-016 J6 609383 6603921 15 -45 221 S26-017 J4 607509 6604733 135 -45 202 S26-018 K7 610902 6604500 330 -50 161 S26-019 L4 611799 6605534 320 -45 151 S26-020 Tena 609145 6601546 345 -45 101 S26-021 Tena 609116 6601528 340 -60 131 S26-022 L3 611481 6603900 295 -45 220 Notes:

Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 12N (NAD83 datum). Azimuths are referenced to true north.

Murmac target prefixes denote: A = Armbruster Corridor; H = Howland Corridor; P = Pitchvein Corridor; and HE = Howland East Conductor.

Strike target prefixes J, K and L refer to the corresponding conductors identified by airborne electromagnetic surveying (Figure 1).

Next Steps

Drill core samples have been collected systematically from all zones with radioactivity greater than 300 cps and have been submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for U3O₈ assay and multi-element characterization. The Company will integrate these results with detailed geological logging to prioritize follow-up targets and assess additional regional targets for future drilling.

Option Agreement

As previously announced, Manhattan has earned a 51% interest in the Murmac and Strike Projects under an option agreement with Fortune Bay Corp., which continues to serve as operator. Manhattan has the right to increase its interest to 70% by satisfying the remaining requirements under the option agreement. For further details regarding the option agreement, see the Company's previous news releases.

Technical Disclosure

Preliminary radiometric results represent total gamma from NQ drill core measured with a Super-SPEC RS-225 handheld spectrometer reported in cps. Measurements are typically collected over 0.10 to 0.15 metre intervals through areas of anomalous radioactivity (defined as >300 cps). Longer intervals with less variation are shown as length-weighted averages for simplicity.

Core is removed from the core box and moved, if necessary, to a location where the instrument reads below background, and the measurement is collected by placing the sensor against the core at the required location. The drill cores are subject to comprehensive logging and sampling to characterize mineralization, alteration and structure. Drill core samples have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited) for uranium assay and multi-element characterization.

Further details regarding the historical uranium occurrences noted in this news release (historical mines in Figure 1) can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI).

Photographs of drill core in Figures 2 through 7 are provided for illustrative purposes only. Photographs and visual observations are not reliable indicators of uranium grade or continuity and should not be relied upon as substitutes for chemical assay results. Assay results for the current program are pending.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO and a director of Manhattan, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. McNamara is not independent of Manhattan under NI 43-101.

About Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.

Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTCQB: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Backed by an elite technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance. For more information about Manhattan, please visit: www.manhattanuranium.com.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FSE: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with assets in Canada and Mexico. The Company's primary focus is advancing the Goldfields Gold Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Fortune Bay also holds the Poma Rosa Gold-Copper Project in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as an optioned uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Fortune Bay continues to evaluate and advance its portfolio in a disciplined manner while maintaining a strong technical foundation and prudent capital management. For more information, please visit www.fortunebaycorp.com or contact info@fortunebaycorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated receipt, timing and results of laboratory assays and multi-element analyses from the 2026 drilling program at the Projects; the interpretation and significance of preliminary radiometric readings, geological observations, graphitic host rocks, structural features, hydrothermal alteration and geophysical anomalies; the potential for the Projects to host high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization; the potential extent, continuity, grade and significance of uranium mineralization; the ability of laboratory assays to confirm uranium mineralization associated with elevated radiometric readings; the compilation, evaluation and interpretation of geological, geochemical, geophysical and assay results; the identification, refinement and prioritization of exploration targets; the timing, scope and results of potential follow-up drilling and other exploration activities; the Company's ability to satisfy the remaining requirements under its option agreement with Fortune Bay Corp. and increase its ownership interest in the Projects to 70%; the anticipated advancement of the Projects; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and contractors to conduct future exploration; exploration expenditures and costs; the future price of uranium; government regulation of mineral exploration; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of regulatory matters; and the Company's future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that preliminary radiometric measurements and geological observations have been accurately recorded and interpreted; that laboratory assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes and will provide reliable information for further exploration planning; that historical exploration information is sufficiently reliable for the purposes for which it is being used; that geological, geophysical and geochemical interpretations are reasonable; that future exploration activities will proceed substantially as currently anticipated; that Fortune Bay, as operator of the Projects, will continue to perform its obligations under the applicable option agreement; that the Company will be able to satisfy the remaining option requirements and obtain necessary financing; that required permits and approvals will be obtained within expected timeframes; that equipment, personnel and contractors will be available on commercially reasonable terms; and that commodity prices, labour availability, costs and applicable regulatory frameworks will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that elevated radiometric readings may not correspond to significant uranium grades or may not be confirmed by laboratory assays; that geological, geophysical and geochemical interpretations may prove inaccurate; that exploration results may not support further drilling or the delineation of mineral resources; that mineralization may not demonstrate sufficient grade, thickness or continuity to support further exploration or development; that historical information may prove inaccurate or unverifiable; that future exploration activities may be delayed, restricted or not carried out as planned; that the Company may not satisfy the remaining requirements under the option agreement or increase its ownership interest in the Projects; risks associated with reliance on Fortune Bay as operator and on other contractors and third parties; the availability and cost of financing; delays in obtaining permits and regulatory approvals; environmental regulations, liabilities and hazards; fluctuations in uranium prices and foreign exchange rates; changes in capital markets and general economic conditions; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; accidents, equipment failures, labour disputes and other risks associated with the mining industry; title and access to mineral properties; Indigenous rights, consultation requirements, land claims and stakeholder relations; changes in applicable laws, regulations and government policies; and the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In particular, preliminary radiometric readings do not establish uranium grades, and there can be no assurance that subsequent laboratory assays or exploration activities will identify significant uranium mineralization or result in the definition of a mineral resource. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

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