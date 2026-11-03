

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.623 billion, or $5.92 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.054 billion from $1.979 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.623 Bln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.92 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.054 Bln vs. $1.979 Bln last year.



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