

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced on Tuesday that its board has unanimously appointed Cecile Guegan as chief financial officer and executive vice president, effective November 1.



Guegan has served as interim chief financial officer since August 16, overseeing the company's financial operations, execution and strategic planning, Pfizer said.



Prior to her appointment as interim CFO, Guegan oversaw the financial operations and reporting of Pfizer's biopharmaceutical business across therapeutic areas and geographies.



Shares of Pfizer up 0.29% to $30.80 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session up 0.49%.



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