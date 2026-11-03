

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Aptiv PLC (APTV) announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting net income attributable to the company of $194 million, or $0.94 a share, compared with a loss of $355 million, or $1.63 a share, in the prior year.



On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $292 million, or $1.42 per share, compared with $321 million, or $1.48 per share, in 2025.



Net sales rose to $3.199 billion from last year's $3.127 billion.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales of $3,110 million- $3,210 million, net income from continuing operations of $197 million- $237 million, and adjusted net income of $1.35 - $1.55 per share.



It sees net sales of $12,650 million- $12,750 million, net income from continuing operations of $825 million- $865 million, and adjusted net income of $5.60 - $5.80 per share for the full year 2026.



In pre-market hours, APTV was trading at $43.00, down 2.78 percent on the NYSE.



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