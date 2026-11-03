BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Announces Launch of barebird.com

BioLargo CPG, exclusive licensee of CupriDyne for household products, opens direct sales of pet and laundry odor products through its newly launched website, barebird.com

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, announced that the direct-to-consumer website for the new company-owned barebird brand is now live at www.barebird.com. barebird is the first brand launched by BioLargo subsidiary BioLargo CPG LLC, which holds the exclusive license to use BioLargo's CupriDyne technology in consumer-packaged goods. Announced last week, the website went live on Friday.

Smells like nothing. On Purpose.

BioLargo invites stockholders, customers and supporters to visit the website, share their feedback, and help spread the word by sharing barebird with friends, family and their networks on social media and through other outlets.

"We're excited about the future of the barebird brand, built on the same BioLargo technology that launched Pooph into one of Amazon's leading pet-odor brands. By owning the brand, we are in control of the marketing, messaging and organizational infrastructure." said Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "We hope everyone will take a look, tell us what you think, and help us introduce barebird to more people. This is an exciting new chapter for BioLargo, and we look forward to sharing updates on our progress as the brand grows."

About BioLargo CPG

BioLargo CPG, LLC was formed by BioLargo, Inc. to bring BioLargo's CupriDyne-based products to households under a brand BioLargo owns. Its first brand, barebird, has launched with pet and laundry odor products, with additional pet and household odor and cleaning products planned to follow. See www.barebird.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and wound care. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-announces-launch-of-barebird.com-1245646