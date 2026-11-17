Launches consumer products under its company-owned "barebird" brand featuring its CupriDyne technology; New distributors of Clyra Medical's ViaCLYR, pending 2027 new product line; BioLargo Engineering team grew revenue by 23% while also supporting PFAS and Cellinity projects; AEC PFAS treatment validated and prepared to support expanding sales pipeline; Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held December 1, 2026, in Aliso Viejo, California.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on commercialization activities across its portfolio of companies. The company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on November 16, 2026 (www.BioLargo.com/SEC-filings). The company will forego a quarterly earnings call, as its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 1, 2026, in Aliso Viejo, California.

Net losses reflect continued investment in commercialization, led by Clyra Medical which accounted for $6.4 million (57%) of the nine-month net loss, as it invested in personnel, manufacturing, product development and clinical activities to support its distributors and prepare for the national rollout of an additional product line expected in 2027. Clyra financed this work largely through debt, which also increased interest expense.

"We've focused our energies on investing to ensure 2027 is a breakout year for BioLargo, with new medical product lines and selling channels, a new consumer product line just launched under our brand name 'barebird', and we continue developing and expanding important commercial relationships in the water and energy industries," said Dennis P. Calvert, BioLargo CEO. "We built the channels, the supply chain and partnerships, and most of this work was funded inside the subsidiaries rather than the parent. That is why we expect in 2027 to shift our spending away from R&D and toward generating sales, as we move from developing products to selling them."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $1,090,000 in the third quarter of 2026, against $1,103,000 a year earlier, a decrease of 1%. Service revenue increased 72% and product revenue decreased 32%. For the nine months, total revenue was $3,452,000 against $7,148,000, a decrease of 52%. Service revenue increased 23% and product revenue decreased 73%.

Net loss was $3,824,000 in the third quarter of 2026, against $7,244,000 a year earlier, a decrease of 47%. The decrease was primarily due to a credit loss expense incurred last year. For the nine months, net loss was $11,229,000 against $11,047,000, an increase of 2%. Clyra Medical accounted for approximately 57% of the consolidated net loss due to investments ahead of its 2027 product sales. The operating loss of BioLargo's corporate segment declined 27% for the nine months to $2,200,000 from $3,034,000.

Net cash used in operating activities was $8,182,000 for the nine months, compared with $6,707,000 in the same period of 2025, an increase of 22%. Within 2026, cash used in operations averaged roughly $736,000 per month in the third quarter, compared with roughly $996,000 per month in the first half, a decrease of approximately 26%. These amounts were funded primarily through Clyra Medical, which raised $4,299,000, primarily through a debt offering. Additionally, BioLargo's battery subsidiary (BETI) sold $487,000 in stock. 77% of the capital was raised at the subsidiary level and BioLargo corporate, in part through the Clearthink purchase agreement, sold $1,359,000 in common stock.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND UPDATES

Readying for a new product launch next year, Clyra has focused sales efforts so far in 2026 on establishing distribution of its ViaCLYR wound irrigation product, signing distribution agreements with Advanced Solution for the U.S., Al-Hikma FZCO for international, and Spartan Medical for U.S. Government and military.

Clyra has made significant investments in personnel, processes, and skilled manufacturing capabilities while advancing product design, market testing, and clinical activities, and has expanded its outreach to clinicians and its participation in industry meetings. The clinician feedback has been positive, helping the company expand its commercial reach into health systems around the country and, ultimately around the world. These initiatives are designed to support existing distributors and position the company for the national rollout of an additional product line in collaboration with a confidential strategic partner. That momentum includes Clyra satisfying a contractual milestone in the third quarter under an exclusive distribution agreement for certain of its products.

In October 2026, BioLargo launched the "barebird" branded consumer odor products (www.barebird.com) through a newly formed subsidiary BioLargo CPG LLC. Focusing on pet and laundry odors, the products have no need for fragrances and, "smell like nothing... on purpose", and feature BioLargo's proprietary CupriDyne Clean technology used to control odors in landfills and trash facilities. Digital marketing utilizing modern AI selling tools will help focus marketing dollars to optimize BioLargo's return on investment.

BioLargo's "Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator" (AEC) has been removing PFAS from municipal drinking water in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey since January. Both the Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey equivalent continue to monitor the AEC's performance to ensure it meets state and federal standards. "Attention has historically focused on federal drinking-water rulemaking, and that market is very much alive. Lawsuit settlements in the billions of dollars are expected to fund PFAS treatment at public water systems, much of it for projects not yet underway, and we're well positioned to compete for that work," said Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. "But drinking water was never the whole market. The requirements aren't receding. Based on our observations, they're spreading to wastewater, landfill leachate, biosolids, industrial pre-treatment and shorter-chain compounds. Industry is also paying attention to more than regulation. These billion-dollar settlements address harm to communities and public health, and any operator with PFAS in its waste stream can see that exposure. Increasingly, they're choosing to treat at the source now, regardless of when federal enforcement arrives."

BioLargo has submitted bids and proposals and received indications of interest from a wide range of customer types, has added several high-profile industry experts to its team, and has entered into discussions about partnership and collaboration with industry-leading firms that have a gap in their PFAS treatment product lines. BioLargo management believes these opportunities represent strong avenues for accelerating adoption of BioLargo's AEC technology.

The company has other development stage ventures in its portfolio - BioLargo Energy focused on the Cellinity industrial grid-scale battery, and Tu Nipi focused on water treatment solutions to help manage Canadian oil sands tailings water - which are actively engaged in discussions with potential strategic partners to invest and work together to scale commercial operations.

"In every market we serve - PFAS removal, grid-scale energy storage, infection control and wound care, industrial and household odor control - customers have lived with the drawbacks of the incumbent technologies because there hasn't been a better option," said Calvert. "Our products and solutions are designed to be that option - for our customers and for the partners who sell them."

Stockholders are encouraged to read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q in its entirety, including the financial statements, the accompanying notes, and the discussion of liquidity and capital resources, which contain information not included in this release.

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS: DECEMBER 1, 2026

BioLargo will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in Aliso Viejo, California. Stockholders of record are urged to vote their shares and to attend. Details are set forth in BioLargo's proxy statement filed October 19, 2026, and stockholders may contact the Company at Info@BioLargo.com for additional information about the meeting.

BioLargo values the opportunity to connect with its stockholders in person. Anyone who expects to be in the area on December 1st is encouraged to reach out to the Company in advance at the email address above so that we can coordinate a chance to meet with members of the management team.

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Additional detail on the developments described above is available in the Company's prior announcements:

BioLargo's BEST Expands Industrial PFAS Treatment Activities Amid Major PFAS Settlements - November 5, 2026

BioLargo Announces Launch of barebird.com - November 3, 2026

BioLargo's Clyra Medical Gains Commercial Traction as Clinician Enthusiasm Drives Health System Adoption - November 2, 2026

BioLargo Introduces barebird, a Company-Owned Brand, Reuniting Key Teams Behind Pooph's Consumer Market Success - October 28, 2026

BioLargo Canada and Tu Nipi Form Indigenous-Led Partnership to Treat Oil Sands Process Water and More - September 10, 2026

BioLargo's Subsidiary Clyra Medical Adds Third Distribution Channel Accelerating Commercial Rollout of ViaCLYR - September 3, 2026

BioLargo Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Aquatech to Accelerate Commercialization of PFAS Treatment Technology - May 4, 2026

A complete list of BioLargo announcements is available at www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and commercialize them through company-owned brands, equity-held subsidiaries and channel partnerships. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Email: Info@BioLargo.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company's capital needs, liquidity, availability of funds, business plans, and the commercialization of its technologies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Those risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's history of net losses; its need for additional financing and possible limits on its access to capital markets; uncertainty about when it will become profitable; its reliance on third-party marketing partners, manufacturers and suppliers, and the absence of minimum purchase commitments from most customers; the risk that its technologies, including its liquid sodium battery, do not achieve market acceptance; the cost and uncertainty of obtaining FDA, EPA, state and foreign regulatory approvals; intense competition from larger, better-funded companies; and risks related to its common stock, including dilution from its equity line, stock-based payments and future financings, thin trading on the OTCQX, price volatility and penny stock rules. More information on these and other risks is included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-forecasting-commercial-breakout-in-2027-1252491