BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's Clyra Medical Gains Commercial Traction as Clinician Enthusiasm Drives Health System Adoption

Following a strong reception at SAWC Fall 2026, Clyra and BioLargo leadership discuss clinician feedback, health system momentum and an expanding distribution network in a new fireside chat

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today released a fireside chat video about the commercial progress of its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Clyra"). The video features Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo and Chairman of Clyra, and Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra. It was moderated by Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, BioLargo's investor relations firm.

The video is available on BioLargo's YouTube channel - Click this Link

The conversation followed the Fall 2026 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) in Las Vegas, where Clyra and its national distributor Advanced Solution featured ViaCLYR, Clyra's FDA 510(k)-cleared wound irrigation solution. Key highlights included:

Growing clinical adoption. Since its commercial launch in March 2026, ViaCLYR has been used in the treatment of hundreds of patients, generating highly favorable feedback from clinicians regarding its performance and clinical utility.

Since its commercial launch in March 2026, ViaCLYR has been used in the treatment of hundreds of patients, generating highly favorable feedback from clinicians regarding its performance and clinical utility. Healthcare system adoption advancing. Clyra is progressing through the long process of clinical evaluations and approval processes with several U.S. healthcare systems, which includes clinician trials, technical reviews, clinical support, hands-on product use, and committee evaluation and approval. The company is farthest along with a system operating almost 20 hospitals and 200 clinics where ViaClyr use focuses on advanced wound and burn care.

Clyra is progressing through the long process of clinical evaluations and approval processes with several U.S. healthcare systems, which includes clinician trials, technical reviews, clinical support, hands-on product use, and committee evaluation and approval. The company is farthest along with a system operating almost 20 hospitals and 200 clinics where ViaClyr use focuses on advanced wound and burn care. Distribution infrastructure established. Clyra continues to expand its commercial reach through established distribution relationships. Advanced Solution provides access to approximately 85% of the U.S. market, while Spartan Medical serves federal healthcare customers, including the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Al Hikma provides distribution coverage across 18 countries in the Middle East, where product registrations are underway.

Clyra continues to expand its commercial reach through established distribution relationships. Advanced Solution provides access to approximately 85% of the U.S. market, while Spartan Medical serves federal healthcare customers, including the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Al Hikma provides distribution coverage across 18 countries in the Middle East, where product registrations are underway. Additional strategic partnership progressing toward launch. Clyra is preparing to introduce an additional product line in collaboration with a confidential strategic partner, with further details expected to be announced as commercialization plans advance.

BioLargo has furnished a transcript of the fireside chat as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We launched ViaCLYR in March, and we're already in evaluation and approval discussions with several large U.S. health systems working directly with their clinical teams to make our products available," said Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra Medical. "That's being driven by clinicians who have used ViaCLYR on their patients and want to keep using it. Adoption in large systems is a disciplined process, and we're working through it now with our distribution network."

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo and Chairman of Clyra Medical commented, "Clyra epitomizes BioLargo's foundational mission to develop technologies to impact the world for a greater good. We founded Clyra to introduce our unique technology into medicine, and we are now watching that investment bear fruit. Doctors are embracing the products, health systems are moving to adopt it, and distribution partners are in place. Clyra is competing at the highest level of the industry, and we're very excited about what comes next."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and wound care. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Our website is: www.biolargo.com.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology, with FDA-cleared products delivered through strategic distribution partnerships. See www.ClyraMedical.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Matt Kreps Darrow Associates, Inc. 214-597-8200 mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc. 888-400-2863 info@BioLargo.com

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SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargos-clyra-medical-gains-commercial-traction-as-clinician-enthusiasm-drives-health-s-1244996