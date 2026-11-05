BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo's BEST Expands Industrial PFAS Treatment Activities Amid Major PFAS Settlements

Two paid industrial pilots build on extensive New Jersey municipal installation results

PFAS settlements underscore financial exposure and the need for treatment in industrial applications

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. (BEST) is conducting two extended, paid PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) treatment pilots for industrial clients. Industrial applications now account for the majority of BEST's commercial opportunity pipeline, building on its first municipal drinking water installation in New Jersey. In a further sign of that shift, Tonya Chandler, President of BEST, will lead a PFAS 101 MasterClass on November 12 at the annual International Water Conference (IWC) in Orlando, Florida, the leading conference for the industrial water sector.

The pilot programs, conducted at BioLargo Engineering's Oak Ridge, Tennessee, facility, use BEST's Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) technology to evaluate treatment performance on customer-specific water streams and generate data to inform potential full-scale system designs and purchasing decisions.

BEST's growing body of pilot and validation work includes landfill leachate, concentrated brines, industrial pretreatment, soil-washing water, and water reuse applications. These evaluations provide application-specific performance data that can support engineering design, customer purchasing decisions, and future equipment sales.

Building on municipal experience

BEST initially focused on municipal drinking water, where available grant funding and utilities' practice of sharing treatment results supported adoption and independent validation. Its Lake Stockholm installation now serves as a reference site, while paid pilot and bench-scale evaluations across diverse water streams help industrial clients assess the AEC for their own applications.

"Industrial facility managers increasingly recognize PFAS management as an operational, regulatory, financial, and liability consideration," said Tonya Chandler, President of BEST. "Recent settlements involving 3M and DuPont reinforce the importance of proactive management. Our past piloting work and our new relationship to treat soil washing water are directly relevant to industrial site owners and remediation contractors evaluating cleanup options. Operating the AEC on different water types helps us answer their questions with actual performance data."

Settlements and funding

Recent PFAS settlements show the scale of the liability facing industrial site owners and the funding becoming available to industry for treatment.

On November 3, 2026, 3M announced an agreement to commit $7.35 billion over nine years to resolve PFAS-related personal-injury claims involving aqueous film-forming foam used in firefighting. This agreement is in addition to its earlier settlement with public water suppliers and highlights the scale of financial exposure associated with PFAS-related claims.

Separately, on September 10, 2026, DuPont, Chemours and Corteva announced a combined $455 million settlement with North Carolina and 11 local entities, payable over 15 years, addressing PFAS and other historical discharges from the Fayetteville Works manufacturing facility, as well as certain other PFAS-related claims.

New Jersey provides a particularly relevant example. In August 2026, a federal court approved PFAS settlements involving DuPont-related companies and 3M valued at approximately $2.5 billion, including industrial-site remediation commitments and funding to address PFAS contamination. New Jersey's announced funding framework includes assistance through the New Jersey Water Bank for drinking water systems and publicly owned treatment works. For BEST, whose first municipal AEC installation is operating in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey, these developments reinforce the timeliness of its work as communities evaluate treatment options and pursue funding.

A developing commercial opportunity

Conventional PFAS treatment technologies, including activated carbon and ion exchange, can face challenges involving operating costs, media replacement, breakthrough of certain short-chain PFAS compounds, and management of PFAS-containing spent media. These challenges are creating opportunities for complementary treatment technologies, including final polishing applications designed to meet increasingly stringent treatment objectives.

Municipal drinking water remains an important market for BEST. Settlement proceeds and other external funding can support treatment projects, although funding and procurement processes affect timing. Industrial owners and operators typically make purchasing decisions directly, which allows projects to advance more quickly. BEST develops its pipeline through engineering firms, remediation contractors, treatment equipment providers and sales representatives in North America and internationally. Water reuse, including for data center operations, is a further developing application.

Lake Stockholm

At Lake Stockholm, New Jersey, BioLargo's AEC has been removing PFAS from drinking water since January 2026 under joint monitoring by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The treated water continues to meet New Jersey drinking water and EPA standards. BEST is working with the community to add standard pretreatment to address increased source-water hardness and improve operating efficiency.

Looking ahead

"We are seeing growing recognition of the need for effective, economically viable PFAS treatment solutions across industrial markets," said Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "Our years of investment in science, engineering, and real-world validation are now supporting a growing pipeline of commercial opportunities. BEST remains wholly owned by BioLargo, and we are actively exploring strategic relationships with financial and operating partners who can help accelerate commercialization and expand our market reach."

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies (BEST)

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., is an equipment company focused on PFAS treatment and water reuse. BEST develops and deploys the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) and works with engineering, remediation and equipment partners across the U.S. and internationally. Visit www.bestpfastreatment.com .

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Our website is: www.biolargo.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Media and Technical Inquiries

Tonya Chandler

President, BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

tonya.chandler@biolargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargos-best-expands-industrial-pfas-treatment-activities-amid-major-pfas-settlements-1247206