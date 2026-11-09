BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Targets Growing Industrial PFAS Market with MasterClass at International Water Conference

Building on two paid industrial pilots and growing customer inquiries, BEST President Tonya Chandler will guide industrial water decision-makers through PFAS treatment options, regulatory requirements and lifecycle costs

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today announced that Tonya Chandler, President of its wholly owned subsidiary BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, will lead a PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) MasterClass at the 87th annual International Water Conference (IWC) on November 12, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Tonya's session is titled "PFAS 101: Everything You Never Wanted to Know About PFAS and Never Would Have Asked," and is part of the IWC MasterClass Workshop program hosted by the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania (ESWP).

The IWC conference presents the latest in scientific advances and practical applications in the treatment, use and reuse of water for industrial and other engineering purposes. Billed as the "preeminent international technical forum in the field", it brings together end users, researchers, practicing engineers, managers, educators, supplies and contractors. Tonya's session runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista and covers:

Selecting PFAS treatment methods for specific applications

PFAS chemistry and classification

Regulations Overview TSCA (Toxic Substance Control Act), CERCLA (the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act) and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) rules

Performance and lifecycle costs of carbon, ion exchange, and electrostatic and electrochemical treatment

Tonya's upcoming "MasterClass" builds on BioLargo's opportunities for its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator, an innovative water treatment device that removes and collects PFAS molecules from water, including short-chain molecules missed by traditional carbon and reverse osmosis systems.

"Industrial customers need to understand how a treatment system will perform on their water and what it will cost to operate over time," said Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "Our engineers have spent years designing, testing and refining our Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator, or AEC, for challenging PFAS waste streams. Tonya's MasterClass brings that practical perspective to the people evaluating treatment investments."

BioLargo's AEC concentrates PFAS so effectively that its use avoids the costly disposal required for carbon-based systems, creating one pound of PFAS-laden waste for every 40,000 pounds from a carbon-based system.

Drawing on more than 20 years in water treatment, Tonya will use field experience to help attendees evaluate treatment options, avoid common pitfalls and match technologies to their water chemistry and treatment goals. Tonya built her education session to support decisionmakers with practical knowledge of what works and the various pitfalls to avoid.

Those include:

Selecting a technology on capital cost alone, without accounting for media replacement, waste disposal and long-term operating costs

Skipping bench or pilot testing on the site's actual water

Overlooking water chemistry, such as hardness and co-contaminants, that can change how a system performs over time

Missing short-chain and ultra-short-chain PFAS that some technologies let pass through

Underestimating the cost and regulatory burden of managing PFAS-laden waste

Attendees will leave with a practical framework for comparing carbon, ion exchange, and electrostatic and electrochemical treatment for their own applications.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies (BEST)

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., is an equipment company focused on PFAS treatment and water reuse. BEST develops and deploys the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) and works with engineering, remediation and equipment partners across the U.S. and internationally. Visit www.bestpfastreatment.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Our website is: www.biolargo.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates, Inc. 214-597-8200 | mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc. 888-400-2863 | info@BioLargo.com

Media and Technical Inquiries Tonya Chandler, President, BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies tonya.chandler@biolargo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products; the outcome of pilot programs and whether they result in equipment sales; and the Company's ability to convert business development opportunities into customer contracts. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-targets-growing-industrial-pfas-market-with-masterclass-at-international-water-c-1248762