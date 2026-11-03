Through the referral agreement, Visa can refer clients and corporate card programs to Expensify, giving businesses another option for receipt capture, spend controls, and automatic reconciliation.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced it has entered into a referral agreement with Visa. Under the agreement, Visa can refer eligible clients and corporate card programs to Expensify as an expense management option for businesses seeking a simple, connected way to manage spend.

The referral agreement is designed to give Visa clients another path to support business customers that need expense management capabilities alongside their existing corporate card programs. In bringing their own eligible Visa card to Expensify, customers can access:

Automatic transaction sync

AI-powered expense coding

Automatic receipt matching

Expense policy enforcement

Customizable spend limits

Automatic fast reconciliation

Best-in-class accounting and ERP integrations

"Corporate cardholders shouldn't have to give up the points, perks, and banking relationships they've built just to get modern spend controls," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "Our pitch is simple: Link your Visa card to Expensify and you get world-class expense management without changing anything about how you pay."

Referred Visa clients can engage directly with Expensify to access its expense management platform, onboarding resources, and support-helping businesses simplify receipt capture, manage expense policies, and reconcile corporate card activity.

"Businesses are looking for simpler ways to manage expenses while continuing to use the card programs they already rely on," said Edward Galvin, VP of NA Visa Commercial Solutions. "This referral agreement with Expensify provides another strong option to help financial institutions and corporate card programs support clients looking to simplify expense management and gain greater visibility into business spend."

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103839546/en/

Contacts:

press@expensify.com