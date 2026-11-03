OENEO: FIRST-HALF TURNOVER: EUR 133.1 MILLION - SECTOR CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON BUSINESS

TURNOVER (€M) 2026-2027 2025-2026 Change Change at constant scope and exchange rates Second quarter 66.7 70.5 -5.3% -9.6% O/w Closures 45.4 45.7 -0.6% -5.3% O/w Winemaking 21.3 24.8 -13.9% -17.5% FIRST HALF 133.1 140.3 -5.1% -7.2% O/w Closures 102.1 103.4 -1.3% -3.3% O/w Winemaking 31.0 36.8 -15.8% -17.6%

Amid persistent challenges for the wine and spirits market, Oeneo Group posted turnover of €133.1 million for the first half of the year, limiting the decline to 5.1% (7.2% decline at constant scope and exchange rates), following a similar trend to that of the first quarter.

In particular, the Group benefited from the initial contributions of recently acquired companies Altasur (six months)[1] and Lamouroux (one month)[2], which generated a combined €3.0 million in additional turnover over the period.

The Closures Division limited the decline in its turnover to 1.3% over the half-year (down 3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Winemaking Division, which was directly affected by lower production volumes, and hindered by weak order levels from winemakers and spirits producers, showed strong resilience in its sector by stepping up its diversification efforts.

The Winemaking Division's lack of business will automatically weigh on the Group's recurring operating profitability, which is expected to come be slightly higher than 11.0% for the first six months of the year, compared with 14.0% for the same prior-year period.

With no clear outlook on market recovery, the Group continues to pursue its cost optimization initiatives, its innovation strategy and rigorous cash management.

BUSINESS REVIEW BY DIVISION

CLOSURES: RESILIENT BUSINESS IN A MARKET UNDER PRESSURE

In the second quarter, the Closure Division's turnover was virtually unchanged compared to the previous year, at €45.4 million. The contribution from South American distributor Altasur (€2.2 million) and the favorable product mix offset the decline in volumes, particularly in the United States, France and Oceania.

Turnover for the first half of the year as a whole came to €102.1 million, compared to €103.4 million in the first half of 2025-2026, representing a decline of just 1.3% as reported, and a decline of 3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Trends continue to vary across different markets. Sales are rising in Europe, driven by commercial wins in Italy and to a lesser extent in Spain, as well as by client loyalty. The mid-to-high-end segments remain resilient in Italy and Germany, offsetting the decline, linked to weather and economic conditions, in the Bordeaux region and the United States.

In view of these market conditions, the Division remains focused on its key priorities: continuing its business development efforts, maintaining profitability and further strengthening control over all its operating costs.

WINEMAKING: DECLINING ACTIVITY IN A CHANGING MARKET

The Winemaking Division remains impacted by the sector's economic conditions and poor 2026 harvests, which are holding back investment by winemakers worldwide. In the second quarter, turnover amounted to €21.3 million, down by 13.9% as reported, and down by 17.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Turnover for first-half 2026-2027 came to €31.0 million, compared with €36.8 million in first-half 2025?2026, a decline of 15.8% (down 17.6% at constant scope and exchange rates). The recently acquired companies Altasur and Lamouroux (a specialist in wine temperature control) contributed €0.8 million to the Division's turnover over the period.

The decline in business is affecting the Group's main geographical regions, with growth markets and segments failing to fully offset the effects of the market adjustment, particularly in France (Cognac) and the United States. Sales of barrels and tuns have been particularly affected by the postponing of investments, especially among spirits producers. Casks and alternative wooden winemaking solutions also continue to decline. However, service activities showed a slight uptick, confirming demand for Vivelys' offering, particularly in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage markets.

Amid ongoing challenges, the Division continues to adapt its organization and reduce costs in order to lower its operating break-even point. From a business standpoint, in response to the complexity of the market, the Group is expanding its product offering and pushing forward with its innovation and diversification efforts.

OENEO GROUP WILL PUBLISH ITS 2026-2027 FIRST-HALF RESULTS ON DECEMBER 3, 2026, AFTER THE CLOSE OF TRADING

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam, Mytik and Setop ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29 Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye

Press - Media

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

[1] Consolidated since April 1, 2026

[2] Consolidated since September 1, 2026

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