Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
OE

WKN: 889452 | ISIN: FR0000052680 | Ticker-Symbol: O64
Stuttgart
03.11.26 | 18:31
8,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4808,98019:00
Actusnews Wire
03.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OENEO: FIRST-HALF TURNOVER: EUR 133.1 MILLION - SECTOR CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON BUSINESS

TURNOVER (€M)2026-20272025-2026ChangeChange at constant scope and exchange rates
Second quarter66.770.5-5.3%-9.6%
O/w Closures45.445.7-0.6%-5.3%
O/w Winemaking21.324.8-13.9%-17.5%
FIRST HALF133.1140.3-5.1%-7.2%
O/w Closures102.1103.4-1.3%-3.3%
O/w Winemaking31.036.8-15.8%-17.6%

Amid persistent challenges for the wine and spirits market, Oeneo Group posted turnover of €133.1 million for the first half of the year, limiting the decline to 5.1% (7.2% decline at constant scope and exchange rates), following a similar trend to that of the first quarter.

In particular, the Group benefited from the initial contributions of recently acquired companies Altasur (six months)[1] and Lamouroux (one month)[2], which generated a combined €3.0 million in additional turnover over the period.

The Closures Division limited the decline in its turnover to 1.3% over the half-year (down 3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Winemaking Division, which was directly affected by lower production volumes, and hindered by weak order levels from winemakers and spirits producers, showed strong resilience in its sector by stepping up its diversification efforts.

The Winemaking Division's lack of business will automatically weigh on the Group's recurring operating profitability, which is expected to come be slightly higher than 11.0% for the first six months of the year, compared with 14.0% for the same prior-year period.

With no clear outlook on market recovery, the Group continues to pursue its cost optimization initiatives, its innovation strategy and rigorous cash management.

BUSINESS REVIEW BY DIVISION

CLOSURES: RESILIENT BUSINESS IN A MARKET UNDER PRESSURE

In the second quarter, the Closure Division's turnover was virtually unchanged compared to the previous year, at €45.4 million. The contribution from South American distributor Altasur (€2.2 million) and the favorable product mix offset the decline in volumes, particularly in the United States, France and Oceania.

Turnover for the first half of the year as a whole came to €102.1 million, compared to €103.4 million in the first half of 2025-2026, representing a decline of just 1.3% as reported, and a decline of 3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Trends continue to vary across different markets. Sales are rising in Europe, driven by commercial wins in Italy and to a lesser extent in Spain, as well as by client loyalty. The mid-to-high-end segments remain resilient in Italy and Germany, offsetting the decline, linked to weather and economic conditions, in the Bordeaux region and the United States.

In view of these market conditions, the Division remains focused on its key priorities: continuing its business development efforts, maintaining profitability and further strengthening control over all its operating costs.

WINEMAKING: DECLINING ACTIVITY IN A CHANGING MARKET

The Winemaking Division remains impacted by the sector's economic conditions and poor 2026 harvests, which are holding back investment by winemakers worldwide. In the second quarter, turnover amounted to €21.3 million, down by 13.9% as reported, and down by 17.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Turnover for first-half 2026-2027 came to €31.0 million, compared with €36.8 million in first-half 2025?2026, a decline of 15.8% (down 17.6% at constant scope and exchange rates). The recently acquired companies Altasur and Lamouroux (a specialist in wine temperature control) contributed €0.8 million to the Division's turnover over the period.

The decline in business is affecting the Group's main geographical regions, with growth markets and segments failing to fully offset the effects of the market adjustment, particularly in France (Cognac) and the United States. Sales of barrels and tuns have been particularly affected by the postponing of investments, especially among spirits producers. Casks and alternative wooden winemaking solutions also continue to decline. However, service activities showed a slight uptick, confirming demand for Vivelys' offering, particularly in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage markets.

Amid ongoing challenges, the Division continues to adapt its organization and reduce costs in order to lower its operating break-even point. From a business standpoint, in response to the complexity of the market, the Group is expanding its product offering and pushing forward with its innovation and diversification efforts.

OENEO GROUP WILL PUBLISH ITS 2026-2027 FIRST-HALF RESULTS ON DECEMBER 3, 2026, AFTER THE CLOSE OF TRADING

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam, Mytik and Setop ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Press - Media
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

[1] Consolidated since April 1, 2026

[2] Consolidated since September 1, 2026

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZlwkpqck22bxmpvlcabbpNlb2aVmJbGaGaVmJeZlJycaG1kxZhoaJuSamlil2Vt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.