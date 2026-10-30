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OE

WKN: 889452 | ISIN: FR0000052680 | Ticker-Symbol: O64
Stuttgart
29.10.26 | 21:56
8,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4809,04008:07
Actusnews Wire
30.10.2026 07:53 Uhr
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PLANNED CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE: MAGDELEINE ALLAUME TO SUCCEED DOMINIQUE TOURNEIX AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF OENEO GROUP

To maintain continuity and build on the Group's strategic direction, at its meeting of October 29, 2026, the Board of Directors of Oeneo Group appointed Magdeleine Allaume as Chief Executive Officer of the Group, effective December 1, 2026. She will take over from Dominique Tourneix, whose term of office expires on November 30, 2026.

Magdeleine Allaume will be responsible for continuing to advance the Group's development and addressing the challenges it faces in an industry undergoing transformation, while also preparing Oeneo for the future. She will report to the Board of Directors, chaired by Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil, and will also continue to serve as Managing Director of Seguin Moreau.

A graduate of HEC, Magdeleine Allaume started her career with the international consulting firm BearingPoint. In 2005, she joined the Bénéteau Group, overseeing purchasing and logistics and later, operations, before going on to become Deputy Managing Director of the SPBI subsidiary. In 2022, she joined Oeneo Group as Managing Director of Seguin Moreau, where she steered the company's transformation as it adapted to a particularly challenging market environment, while also preserving its expertise and capacity for innovation. Her commitment to the industry is also reflected in her role as President of the Fédération des Tonneliers de France, a position she has held since June 2024.

After more than 20 years with the Group, Dominique Tourneix will step down from his role as its Chief Executive Officer on November 30, 2026. Having joined Oeneo Group in 2003 as Industrial Manager of the Closures division, Dominique's responsibilities gradually expanded until he was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer in October 2020. He successfully steered the Group through a changing economic and geopolitical environment, strengthened its commitments to corporate social responsibility (CSR), and supported its capacity for innovation.

Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil, Chairman of Oeneo's Board of Directors, said: "This change in governance reflects a commitment to continuity and stability. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dominique Tourneix for his dedication and contribution to the Group's development over more than 20 years, including 19 years as Managing Director of the Closures division, during which time the volume of Diam closures climbed from 50 million to more than 2 billion units, and six years as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. We have every confidence that Magdeleine Allaume will carry this momentum forward. Her knowledge of the Group, her industrial management experience, and her understanding of the challenges being faced by the wine industry will all serve as assets that will help us continue along our growth trajectory, while ensuring that our strategic outlook and priorities remain aligned with market trends and long-term growth prospects."

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2026-2027 on November 3, 2026.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures under the Diam, Mytik and Setop brands.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Press - Media
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34
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