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WKN: 889452 | ISIN: FR0000052680 | Ticker-Symbol: O64
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 19:18
8,560 Euro
-4,04 % -0,360
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5609,06019:41
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2026 18:53 Uhr
165 Leser
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OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 22, 2026

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oeneo SA was held at 11:00 am this morning at Château Pellisson in Cognac, under the chairmanship of Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The AGM approved the payment of a cash dividend of €0.35 per share in respect of the 2025-2026 financial year. The ex-dividend date for the full amount has been set as September 30, 2026 and the dividend will be paid on October 2, 2026.

Regarding corporate governance, the AGM renewed the terms of office of the following directors for three years: Jacques Hérail, Vivien Hériard-Dubreuil and Wendy Holohan. The Board of Directors remains unchanged, with 9 directors, including 4 women, and 3 non-voting directors. Three of the nine directors are independent.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days online at: https://oeneo.com/en/investors/.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2026-2027 on November 3, 2026.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam, Mytik and Setop ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Press - Media
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99456-cp-oeneo-cr-ag-2026-gb.pdf

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