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WKN: 889452 | ISIN: FR0000052680 | Ticker-Symbol: O64
Stuttgart
08.07.26 | 18:34
9,060 Euro
+3,42 % +0,300
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
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OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0609,32019:11
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2026 18:53 Uhr
107 Leser
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OENEO: PLANNED ACQUISITION OF LAMOUROUX, A SPECIALIST IN WINE TEMPERATURE CONTROL

Oeneo Group has announced the signing of an agreement with the shareholders of Lamouroux to acquire the company's entire share capital through its wholly owned subsidiary Vivelys.

Founded in 1988 and based in Beychac-et-Caillau, a commune in the Gironde department right in the heart of the Entre-deux-Mers region, Lamouroux has established itself over more than thirty years as a leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of automated temperature control and regulation systems for the wine industry. With a workforce of some 40 employees, Lamouroux generates annual turnover of almost €10 million.

Driven by a genuine workshop culture, Lamouroux is one of the few French companies in the winemaking industry to design, manufacture, assemble and test all of its temperature-control systems in its own workshops located in the Gironde department.

Lamouroux's management team is expected to play a key role in supporting the company's transition, alongside Oeneo Group's teams.

This transaction will expand Oeneo's offering throughout the entire winemaking process - from vineyard to bottle - thanks to a complementary technological component: temperature control during the vinification and aging stages. This business, which is heavily based on innovation and R&D, would ultimately offer significant growth potential, particularly by leveraging the Group's sales network and global presence.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam, Mytik and Setop ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Press - Media
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99209-cp-oeneo-lamouroux-vf-gb.pdf

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