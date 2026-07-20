OENEO: 2026-2027 FIRST-QUARTER TURNOVER: EUR 66.4 MILLION

TURNOVER (€M) 2026-2027 2025-2026 Change Change at constant exchange rates First quarter (April-June) 66.4 69.8 -4.9% -4.8% Closures 56.7 57.8 -1.8% -1.8% Winemaking 9.7 12.0 -19.6% -19.2%

Oeneo Group recorded turnover of €66.4 million in the first quarter of 2026-2027, down 4.9% compared to first quarter 2025-2026 (down 4.8% at constant exchange rates).

In a continually unfavorable climate for the sector (low production volumes and declining global wine consumption), performance remains variable across the divisions. Despite a slight downturn in business, the Closures Division demonstrated good resilience, with improved momentum as compared to that observed at the end of last quarter. The Winemaking Division, however, continues to be severely affected by declining investments from winegrowers, although the first quarter is typically the least representative period of the year.

Given the absence of any significant changes in the market since the start of the year, Oeneo Group confirms its scenario of another year of consolidating its business across the current scope in 2026?2027, with a focus on cost control, while continuing its innovation strategy and rigorous cash management.

Oeneo recently announced its planned acquisition of Lamouroux, a specialist in wine temperature control, in order to expand its offering in Winemaking and to support winemakers throughout the entire winemaking process (see press release dated July 8, 2026).

Review by division

CLOSURES: good sales resilience

The Division recorded turnover of €56.7 million, relatively stable (down 1.8%) versus first-quarter 2025-2026. This stability reflects an improvement in the momentum seen at the end of the last quarter, driven by more resilient sales volumes and a more favorable product mix. This performance reflects both customer loyalty and the Group's ability to penetrate new markets, despite an ever?challenging economic climate.

During the quarter, the Group sold more than 510 million cork closures. Business is very strong in the mid-to-high-end Diam segment, offsetting the decline at the entry-level, which is more exposed to declining consumption and purchasers' buying and selling strategies.

Geographically speaking, the increase in sales in Europe - particularly in Spain and Italy - has partially offset the decline felt in France and the United States as their markets continue to be affected by the low harvest volumes of 2025.

Throughout this period of consolidation, the Division has confirmed its aim of strengthening its market share and maintaining its solid profitability.

WINEMAKING: slowdown in investment continues to weigh on the sector

The Winemaking business is following the trend observed at the end of the last quarter. Turnover amounted to €9.7 million for the first quarter, down 19.6% on first-quarter 2025-2026. Customers' cautious investment behavior amid an unprecedented market environment continued to be felt at the start of the quarter.

This environment had a particularly significant impact on the large container segment, especially in the French cognac market. Conversely, barrel sales are showing better resilience, with a more modest decline and stronger momentum than in previous quarters. This trend reflects both strong performance in emerging markets and order levels in France and Europe reflecting harvests taking place earlier in the year. Sales of alternative wooden winemaking solutions and services also fell, as purchasers exercise caution.

In an uncertain climate, the Division is implementing measures to adjust its cost structure and streamline its organization, while strengthening its strategic positioning, particularly through the proposed acquisition of Lamouroux. The first quarter, traditionally the least significant of the year, reflects a slower-than-expected business take-up. The upcoming harvests in the Northern Hemisphere will define performance for the rest of the year.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2026-2027 on November 3, 2026.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures under the Diam, Mytik Diam and Setop brands.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS



Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29 Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye

Press - Media

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

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