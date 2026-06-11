Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889452 | ISIN: FR0000052680 | Ticker-Symbol: O64
Stuttgart
11.06.26 | 18:18
8,780 Euro
+0,23 % +0,020
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7409,02018:43
Actusnews Wire
11.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OENEO: 2025-2026 ANNUAL RESULTS RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN OF 13.7% - STRONG FREE CASH-FLOW BOLSTERS SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (M)2024-20252025-2026Change
Turnover305.1275.5-9.7%
O/w Closures222.5210.7-5.3%
O/w Winemaking82.664.8-21.6%
Recurring operating profit45.537.8-16.9%
O/w Closures45.842.8-6.6%
O/w Winemaking3.4(2.5)NS
O/w Corporate(3.7)(2.5)
Non-recurring operating profit/(loss)(2.0)1.8
Operating profit43.539.6-8.9%
Financial profit/(loss)(4.7)(3.3)
Tax(9.0)(9.4)
Net profit29.827.0-9.5%
Consolidated net profit, Group share29.826.8-9.9%
Shareholders' equity324.8313.2
Net debt57.156.1

Oeneo's consolidated statements for financial year 2025-2026 ended March 31, 2026 were approved by its Board of Directors on June 11, 2026. The consolidated financial statements have been audited in full. The auditors' report will be published once the procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report have been completed.

Throughout the year, Oeneo Group faced a challenging and unprecedented environment for the wine and spirits industry, marked by historically low production for the third consecutive year and a decline in global consumption, primarily driven by inflation. Despite this downturn, the Group remained resilient and reported solid annual results, highlighted by a recurring operating margin of 13.7%. Free cash flow* generation was also largely positive, enabling the Group to further strengthen a still very healthy financial situation with low net debt (17.9% of shareholders' equity), while continuing to invest in production and environmental initiatives.

Turnover for 2025-2026 amounted to €275.5 million, down 9.3% at constant exchange rates. The Closures division proved more resilient, down just 5.3%, with nearly 2 billion cork closures sold worldwide. The Winemaking division, which is more exposed to the client investments postponed in light of the difficult economic climate and weak harvest, declined by 20.2% at constant exchange rates (down 21.6% as reported).

The Group's recurring operating profit came to €37.8 million, resulting in a recurring operating margin of 13.7%. The Closures division maintained its high profitability of above 20%, largely offsetting the downturn in the Winemaking division, which has been implementing adaptation measures in recent months that will soon bear fruit.

Operating profit included non-recurring profit of €1.8 million, linked to a disposal gain on a now non?strategic site in Portugal, and stands at €39.6 million, i.e.,14.4% of turnover. Financial loss improved, coming in at €3.3 million (compared with €4.7 million in 2024-2025), including a significant €1.8 million decrease in financial expenses, mainly due to lower interest rates, and €0.4 million in foreign exchange losses, due in particular to the euro/dollar exchange rate.

After taking a tax expense of €9.4 million into account (including a €1.1 million increase due to the tax impact of non-recurring items), net profit, Group share came to €26.8 million, representing a net margin of 9.8%.

Cash flow from operations totaled €66.6 million (compared with €53.0 million in 2024-2025), comprising higher cash flow after tax of €48.4 million and a significant improvement in working capital requirement (WCR) of €18.2 million, primarily due to the optimization of wood stocks in the Winemaking division.

Cash flow from operations remains well in excess of net investments for the year, which amounted to €20.2 million, mainly dedicated to improving production facilities and building a solar power plant for the production site for closures in Spain.

Free cash flow was therefore positive at €46.4 million, an increase on the previous year (€38.0 million), covering in particular the distribution of the dividend of €22.5 million (€0.35 per share) for the 2024-2025 financial year, the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of shares for €15.5 million and the payment of interest for €2.8 million.

Shareholders' equity stood at €313.2 million. Net debt (including €7.0 million of debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") came to €56.1 million at March 31, 2026. The net gearing ratio remained low at 17.9% of shareholders' equity. Available cash increased to €51.0 million.

The Board of Directors will recommend the payment of an unchanged ordinary dividend of €0.35 per share for 2025-2026 at its next Annual General Meeting.

For the 2026-2027 financial year, in an environment that has shown no notable changes since the beginning of the year, Oeneo Group expects another year of consolidation, and is continuing to pursue its cost optimization initiatives, innovation policy and the disciplined management of its financial structure.

2025-2026 performance review by division

CLOSURES: High recurring operating margin of 20.3%

The division showed strong resilience in a less favorable context marked by tighter customer budgets and cautiously lower distributor inventory levels. With nearly 2 billion cork closures sold, of which over 86% were Diam, 2025-2026 turnover came to €210.7 million, a contained 5.3% decline.

Against this backdrop, with recurring operating profit of €42.8 million, the division was able to maintain a high operating margin of 20.3%, very close to the level achieved in the previous year (20.6%), despite the decrease in activity. This performance is attributable to effective control over material and production costs, and continued efforts to optimize industrial performance.

Looking ahead to 2026-2027, in what continues to be an uncertain environment, the Group is aiming to consolidate its market share while maintaining a high level of profitability. The Group recently acquired its leading distributor in South America, in order to secure and accelerate its expansion in this region.

WINEMAKING: Negative profitability due to the drop in activity

In a market in sharp decline globally, the division recorded 2025-2026 turnover at €64.8 million, down 20.2% at constant exchange rates. Activity was particularly affected by low levels of investment by winegrowers, both in the United States, in an environment disrupted by customs duties, and in France in the cognac market.

Against this backdrop, the division posted a recurring operating loss of €2.5 million. The historically low level of business was insufficient to absorb all operating expenses, especially as the adaptation measures implemented during the year will only have a full impact in 2026-2027, particularly in upstream processes.

The recurring operating loss also included a rise in R&D expenses, reflecting investments in innovation, in particular the development of the new "Twood" barrel. These initiatives are designed to meet changing market expectations and strengthen the Group's positioning by winning over new market share.

For 2026-2027, the division is pursuing its streamlining measures to adapt to the unchanged environment, and to rapidly return to positive profitability.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first quarter of 2026-2027 on July 20, 2026, after trading.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam, Mytik and Setop ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 48 17 25 29		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye
Press - Media
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

Appendices

Balance sheet

ASSETSMarch 31, 2026March 31, 2025
Goodwill47,43147,479
Intangible assets8,5977,498
Property, plant & equipment146,350143,599
Financial assets4,3134,302
Deferred taxes2,4483,298
Total non-current assets209,138206,176
Inventories and work in progress150,700169,474
Trade and other receivables77,68981,217
Tax receivables2,7612,386
Other current assets2,2672,443
Cash and cash equivalents51,01339,417
Total current assets284,429294,938
Total assets493,567501,114
LIABILITIESMarch 31, 2026March 31, 2025
Paid-in capital63,36165,052
Share premium22,33935,648
Reserves and retained earnings200,679194,294
Profit for the period26,82829,767
Total shareholders' equity (Group share)313,208324,762
Minority interests
Total shareholders' equity313,208324,762
Borrowings and debt85,46433,667
Employee benefits2,2352,356
Other provisions017
Deferred taxes3,8244,269
Other non-current liabilities8,5038,692
Total non-current liabilities100,02749,001
Borrowings and short-term bank debt
(portion due in less than 1 year)		21,67762,846
Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year)743760
Trade and other payables55,77761,297
Other current liabilities2,1352,448
Total current liabilities80,333127,351
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity493,567501,114

Profit and loss statement

In thousands of eurosMarch 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Turnover275,447 305,120
Other operating income319 273
Cost of goods purchased and change in inventories(105,480) (119,947)
External costs(49,357) (54,450)
Payroll costs(59,736) (62,365)
Tax(2,109) (2,135)
Depreciation and amortization(20,259) (20,012)
Provisions(1,391) (2,167)
Other recurring income and expenses353 1,146
Recurring operating profit37,778 45,463
Profit/(loss) on disposal of consolidated equity interests- -
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses1,832 (1,981)
Operating profit39,610 43,482
Income from cash and cash equivalents726 108
Cost of gross debt(3,560) (5,342)
Cost of net debt(2,833) (5,234)
Other financial income and expenses(426) 571
Profit before tax36,351 38,819
Income tax(9,381) (9,025)
Profit after tax26,970 29,794
Net profit/(loss) of companies accounted for by the equity method(142) (27)
Net profit26,828 29,767
Minority interests- -
Group net profit26,828 29,767
Consolidated earnings per share (in euros)0.42 0.46
Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (in euros)0.42 0.46

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In thousands of eurosMarch 31, 2026March 31, 2025
CASH FLOW LINKED TO OPERATIONS
Consolidated net profit26,82829,767
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations--
Consolidated net profit from continuing operations26,82829,767
Elimination of the share in profit/(loss) of companies accounted for by the equity method14227
Elimination of depreciation, amortization and provisions19,64520,371
Elimination of disposal and dilution gains and losses(1,559)(222)
Elimination of dividend income(172)(178)
Expenses and income linked to share-based payments1,0162,415
Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow--
= Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax45,90052,180
Tax expense9,3819,025
Cost of net debt2,8335,234
= Cash flow before cost of net debt and tax58,11466,440
Tax paid(9,744)(10,145)
Change in WCR linked to operations18,222(3,255)
= Net cash flow linked to operations66,59253,040
CASH FLOW LINKED TO INVESTMENTS
Impact of changes in scope--
Acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets(23,545)(15,077)
Acquisitions of financial assets-(2,117)
Disposals of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets3,164872
Disposals of financial assets-1,350
Dividends received172178
Change in loans and advances(33)(213)
= Net cash flow linked to investments(20,242)(15,007)
CASH FLOW LINKED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Transactions with minority interests-(47)
Capital reduction(15,498)
Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares(28)13
Loans issued5,523605
Repayment of loans(2,987)(11,809)
Net interest paid(2,765)(4,868)
Parent company dividends(22,519)(22,421)
Minority interest dividends--
= Net cash flow linked to financing activities(38,274)(38,527)
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates(158)(92)
Change in cash from continuing operations7,918(586)
Opening cash position (net of bank debt)37,64238,229
Closing cash position (net of bank debt)45,55937,642

[1] Net cash flow linked to operations less net cash flow linked to investments.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW6dYcecl5eYnJ6caZdqm5OYamhhyGLFmGqVk2RvY5icmpqVymdhmsqWZnJpnGZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98717-cp-oeneo-ra-25-26-vf-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.