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WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 18:11
1,080 Euro
+15,38 % +0,144
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,20019:03
Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 18:33 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ROCTOOL: new significant EUR6.5 Million order

DJ ROCTOOL: new significant EUR6.5 Million order 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: new significant EUR6.5 Million order 
03-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, November 3, 2026 - 6:00pm CET 

Roctool: 
 
new significant EUR6.5 Million order 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics 
and composites, announces the signing of a new order worth 6.5 million euros in the aerospace and defense sectors. 
Deliveries are scheduled for fiscal year 2027. 

This order was placed by the same leading industrial player as the strategic 6 million euros order announced in 
December 2025. It includes several Roctool Heat & Cool systems and complete molding solutions designed for the 
rapid-cycle manufacturing of composite parts. 

"This second major order in less than a year confirms that we are back on track. It reaffirms the wisdom of our 
decision to refocus on high-performance projects. I would like to thank all the teams at Roctool, as well as our 
partners, who make it possible for us to undertake projects of this scale!" said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. 

The efficiency of Roctool heating systems 

Roctool's induction heating systems outperform conventional water, oil and electric-cartridge based solutions: 
significantly faster heating of hot-platen and mold surfaces, multi-zone control, the ability to heat three-dimensional 
geometries, and reduced energy consumption thanks to concentrated heating where it is needed. 
 
This precise control of the thermal cycle enables stable, repeatable production of composite parts in shorter cycle 
times. Roctool's technologies also make it easier to reach the high temperatures required to process materials used in 
these industries. 

With more than 25 years of international experience in compression and injection-molding process engineering, Roctool 
supports industrial customers across Europe, North America and Asia. The company guides clients through every stage of 
a project, from thermal analysis and process definition to production launch and on-site ramp-up. 

Press contact / Investor relations 
 
Aelyon 
 
Valentine Boivin 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelium.fr 

About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite 
molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, 
consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding 
technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction 
generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for 
eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their 
environmental imp act. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & 
Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR_ROCTOOL PR_Strategic_Order 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2427586 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2427586 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427586&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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