DJ ROCTOOL: new significant EUR6.5 Million order

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: new significant EUR6.5 Million order 03-Nov-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, November 3, 2026 - 6:00pm CET Roctool: new significant EUR6.5 Million order Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces the signing of a new order worth 6.5 million euros in the aerospace and defense sectors. Deliveries are scheduled for fiscal year 2027. This order was placed by the same leading industrial player as the strategic 6 million euros order announced in December 2025. It includes several Roctool Heat & Cool systems and complete molding solutions designed for the rapid-cycle manufacturing of composite parts. "This second major order in less than a year confirms that we are back on track. It reaffirms the wisdom of our decision to refocus on high-performance projects. I would like to thank all the teams at Roctool, as well as our partners, who make it possible for us to undertake projects of this scale!" said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. The efficiency of Roctool heating systems Roctool's induction heating systems outperform conventional water, oil and electric-cartridge based solutions: significantly faster heating of hot-platen and mold surfaces, multi-zone control, the ability to heat three-dimensional geometries, and reduced energy consumption thanks to concentrated heating where it is needed. This precise control of the thermal cycle enables stable, repeatable production of composite parts in shorter cycle times. Roctool's technologies also make it easier to reach the high temperatures required to process materials used in these industries. With more than 25 years of international experience in compression and injection-molding process engineering, Roctool supports industrial customers across Europe, North America and Asia. The company guides clients through every stage of a project, from thermal analysis and process definition to production launch and on-site ramp-up. Press contact / Investor relations Aelyon Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental imp act. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_ROCTOOL PR_Strategic_Order =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2427586 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2427586 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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November 03, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)