Amdocs Management Limited: Vodafone Business UK Selects Amdocs to Drive Agentic Transformation of B2B Operations with aOS

Amdocs will consolidate Vodafone Business's legacy B2B systems on a unified agentic platform, powered by aOS, to help create simpler customer journeys, accelerate the launch of new products and services, and lay the foundation for an agentic operating model

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced that Vodafone Business UK, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree, has selected Amdocs to drive the agentic transformation of its B2B operations. Powered by Amdocs aOS, its agentic operating system specialized for telecommunications, the transformation will help Vodafone Business deliver simpler, more consistent customer experiences and bring new products and services to market faster.

The program will consolidate and upgrade multiple legacy business support systems (BSS) on a unified agentic platform built on Amdocs' BSS capabilities. Amdocs aOS will bring agentic capabilities across implementation and ongoing operations, supporting Vodafone Business's move toward more intelligent, automated workflows that can continuously evolve.

For Vodafone Business customers, the transformation is designed to make services easier to buy, manage and support, while giving Vodafone greater flexibility to respond to changing business needs and introduce new offerings. As Lead Systems Integrator and long-term technology partner, Amdocs will oversee the implementation and support the platform's ongoing operation and evolution, helping Vodafone Business simplify its technology environment and support its long-term growth strategy.

"Our ambition is to give every business customer a simpler, faster and more consistent experience, backed by the UK's best network and the right digital foundations," said Jon Ryan, Business Enablement Director, VodafoneThree. "Together with Amdocs, we are consolidating our B2B systems and transforming how we operate, introducing agentic capabilities that can automate workflows, continuously evolve and respond to changing customer needs. That will help us serve our customers better and create a stronger platform for growth."

"Communications service providers are moving beyond experimentation with AI and focusing on how to embed agentic intelligence into the core of their operations at scale," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "With Vodafone Business, we're combining aOS, proven BSS capabilities and deep telecom expertise to help establish a foundation for the next generation of operations. Together, we're helping Vodafone Business build a more agile, intelligent operating model that can accelerate time to market, simplify the end-to-end customer journey and respond faster to changing business needs."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

About VodafoneThree

VodafoneThree is a UK communications business serving consumers, businesses and public-sector organisations with mobile, broadband and digital services. Vodafone Business helps organisations connect people, places and things through connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and Internet of Things solutions. VodafoneThree is investing £11 billion in its network and services over 10 years to build a better-connected UK and support customers across the country. For more information about Vodafone UK please visit: www.vodafone.co.uk

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vodafone-business-uk-selects-amdocs-to-drive-agentic-transformati-1245236