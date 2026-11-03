Amdocs Management Limited: Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs to Deliver Billing Transformation and Catalog Modernization

Multi-year agreement will modernize billing, convergent charging and product catalog capabilities to simplify operations, accelerate service innovation and support the Hungarian service provider's long-term digital transformation strategy

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced a multi-year agreement with Magyar Telekom, one of Hungary's leading telecommunications service providers and a member of the Deutsche Telekom Group, to modernize its core business support systems through a comprehensive transformation of its billing, convergent charging and product catalog capabilities.

Under the multi-year agreement, Amdocs will deliver a comprehensive transformation program spanning a billing upgrade, convergent charging modernization and catalog transformation. The program will simplify Magyar Telekom's technology environment and provide a modern foundation to introduce new products and services faster, improve operational efficiency and support its long-term digital transformation strategy.

As part of the program, Amdocs will modernize Magyar Telekom's billing and charging environment and transform its existing Master Enterprise Catalog into CatalogONE, Amdocs' next-generation product catalog platform, creating a modern foundation for product and offer management. This will help Magyar Telekom reduce complexity across its billing, charging and product management domains, accelerate time to market for new offers, support greater flexibility in product and service configuration, and strengthen scalability and readiness for future 5G and digital services.

For Magyar Telekom's customers, the transformation is designed to support faster access to new digital and 5G-enabled services, greater flexibility in how products and services are packaged and consumed, and a more reliable and consistent billing experience.

"Our goal is to continue delivering innovative digital experiences for our customers while making our operations simpler, more efficient and more responsive," said Tibor Rékasi, CEO at Magyar Telekom. "Through this transformation, and together with Amdocs, we will establish a modern foundation that will help us bring new services and offers to market faster, strengthen our billing and charging capabilities, and give our customers greater choice and flexibility as their digital needs continue to evolve."

"Magyar Telekom has a clear vision for building a more agile and future-ready business that can support future business needs, service innovation and evolving customer expectations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "We are proud to support that vision through this transformation program, bringing together the modernization of billing, convergent charging and product catalog capabilities to simplify operations, accelerate service innovation and create long-term business value."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

About Magyar Telekom

Magyar Telekom Hungary's leading telecommunication operator was established in 1991. It provides a full range of telecommunications and infocommunications (ICT) services including fixed line and mobile telephony, data transmission and non-voice as well as IT and systems integration services. Magyar Telekom is the majority owner of Makedonski Telekom, the leading fixed line and mobile operator in the Republic of North Macedonia. Magyar Telekom's majority shareholder (69.02%) is Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V., fully owned by Deutsche Telekom AG. More information on www.telekom.hu.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/magyar-telekom-selects-amdocs-to-deliver-billing-transformation-a-1245185