

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY27.933 billion, or JPY56.66 per share. This compares with JPY23.485 billion, or JPY47.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to JPY287.299 billion from JPY241.400 billion last year.



MonotaRO Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY27.933 Bln. vs. JPY23.485 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY56.66 vs. JPY47.26 last year. -Revenue: JPY287.299 Bln vs. JPY241.400 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 72.81 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 381.379 B



Guidance EPS is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News