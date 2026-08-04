

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY18.578 billion, or JPY37.63 per share. This compares with JPY15.417 billion, or JPY31.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to JPY193.261 billion from JPY160.232 billion last year.



MonotaRO Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY18.578 Bln. vs. JPY15.417 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.63 vs. JPY31.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY193.261 Bln vs. JPY160.232 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 72.81 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 381.379 B



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