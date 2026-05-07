

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY8.912 billion, or JPY17.99 per share. This compares with JPY7.537 billion, or JPY15.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to JPY95.582 billion from JPY79.106 billion last year.



MonotaRO Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY8.912 Bln. vs. JPY7.537 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY17.99 vs. JPY15.17 last year. -Revenue: JPY95.582 Bln vs. JPY79.106 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 72.81 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 381.37 B



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