

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY32.434 billion, or JPY65.27 per share. This compares with JPY26.338 billion, or JPY53.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to JPY333.880 billion from JPY288.119 billion last year.



MonotaRO Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY32.434 Bln. vs. JPY26.338 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY65.27 vs. JPY53.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY333.880 Bln vs. JPY288.119 Bln last year.



