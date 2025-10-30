

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T) on Thursday reported higher profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, driven by increase in sales.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 24.4% to 23.485 billion yen, while EPS rose to 47.26 yen from 38.01 yen.



Operating income increased 23.1% to 33.274 billion yen.



Net sales advanced 14.1% to 241.400 billion yen from 211.509 billion yen in the prior-year period.



For the full year, the company expects net sales of 328.173 billion yen, up 13.9% from the previous year.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to grow 15% year-on-year to 30.284 billion yen, with earnings per share estimated at 60.95 yen.



