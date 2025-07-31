

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (3064.T), a Japanese e-commerce company, on Thursday announced that net income in the first half increased compared with the previous year.



For the first half, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 15.42 billion yen from 12.16 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 31.03 yen versus 25.15 yen last year.



Operating income climbed to 21.88 billion yen from 17.73 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 160.23 billion yen from 139.40 billion yen last year.



Further, the company said that the Japanese economy showed signs of a gradual recovery, driven by improved employment and income conditions. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to potential challenges from U.S. tariff policies, rising raw material costs, and ongoing geopolitical instability.



MonotaRO closed trading, 0.75% higher at JPY 2,704 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



