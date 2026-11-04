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RH

WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:04
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Mobilisation of drill rig at Sakoose

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Mobilisation of drill rig at Sakoose

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

04 November 2026

Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Mobilisation of drill rig at Sakoose

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR, Frankfurt: V39), a gold exploration company focused on the Martello Gold Project near Dryden in north-western Ontario, Canada, announces that the drill crew have now mobilised and the drill rig is expected to be in position this week.

The programme comprises nine diamond drillholes for approximately 1,400 m from six drill pads. Three holes are designed to provide modern verification of the main Sakoose vein at depths of approximately 80-150 m vertical. The remaining six are aimed to test the continuity of the vein between these positions, its down-plunge extension to the west, its extension beneath the historical workings at Shaft 1, the eastern limit of the workings, and a structural zone where the vein is interpreted to widen.

About the Martello Gold Project

The Martello Gold Project is Richmond Hill Resources plc's principal gold exploration asset, located near Dryden in north-western Ontario, Canada, within the Western Wabigoon Subprovince. The project comprises 202 mining claims covering approximately 6,750 hectares and hosts historic gold workings and multiple exploration targets.

The Company's immediate exploration focus is the historic Sakoose gold mine, where past production and historical drilling provide evidence of high-grade gold mineralisation. Planned diamond drilling will test the continuity and geological controls of this mineralisation. Historical results do not establish a current mineral resource or demonstrate the economic viability of future mining.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

© 2026 PR Newswire
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