Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Initial High-Grade Drill Intercepts at Sakoose including 54 g/t

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2026

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Initial High-Grade Drill Intercepts at Sakoose including 54 g/t

Richmond Hill Resources plc (AIM: RHR, Frankfurt: V39), a gold exploration company focused on the Martello Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the first assay results from its 2026 diamond drilling programme at the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine.

This announcement reports results for holes SAK-26-001 and SAK-26-003 from a first batch of priority samples analysed on a rush basis. SAK-26-002 will be reported in full once its remaining samples have been assayed. Assays for the remaining samples from all holes are pending.

The last hole of the revised eight hole programme is expected to be completed today. So far 1,292 metres have been drilled and 766 metres of core logged.

Highlights

SAK-26-001: 0.67 m at 54.2 g/t Au from 146.53 m , in the main quartz vein.

, in the main quartz vein. SAK-26-003: 5.84 m at 1.16 g/t Au from 190.08 m, including 1.23 m at 3.61 g/t Au and 0.47 m at 4.28 g/t Au, about 35 m down the hole from the vein intersected at 155 m. SAK-26-002 to be reported in full once its remaining samples have been assayed.

SAK-26-002 to be reported in full once its remaining samples have been assayed. 1,086 m drilled to 19 November 2026 in five completed holes and one in progress, of a programme of approximately 1,400 m. Assays for the remaining samples are pending.

Assay results

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SAK-26-001 146.53 147.20 0.67 54.2 SAK-26-003 153.30 157.00 3.70 0.59 including 154.79 155.46 0.67 2.79 SAK-26-003 191.09 192.32 1.23 3.61 SAK-26-003 195.45 195.92 0.47 4.28



Lengths are downhole. True widths have not yet been determined; the core is oriented and true widths will be calculated. Composites are length-weighted averages of continuous samples.

Programme status and next steps

The 2026 programme comprises approximately 1,400 m of diamond drilling at Sakoose. By 22 November 2026, 1,292 m had been drilled.

The remaining samples from all holes, including SAK-26-002 and the balance of SAK-26-001 and SAK-26-003, are being cut and submitted for analysis. Further results will be announced as they are received.

Sampling and analysis

Drill core was logged and sampled by Critical Discoveries. Samples of core were submitted to Actlabs in Dryden, Ontario and analysed for gold by fire assay. The 41 samples reported here were selected from priority intervals and analysed on a rush basis.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a current member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS). Mr. Modeland acts as the Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.



Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/

Richmond Hill Resources plc (AIM: RHR; Frankfurt: V39; ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32; LEI: 2138009XFT53PKLIH113)



About the Martello Gold Project

The Martello Gold Project is located approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Dryden in the Western Wabigoon Subprovince of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Project comprises 202 mining claims covering approximately 6,750 hectares. The property contains the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine (recorded historical production of approximately 8,009 tonnes at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.25 g/t Au) and a portfolio of additional gold prospects and historical mineral occurrences, including Maw, New Church Lake, Tabor, Copeland, Brockman and Santa Maria.

The Company's principal exploration target is Sakoose. The wider property also contains historical workings, trenches and gold occurrences that have received limited modern exploration.

About the Sakoose Gold Mine

The principal target within the Martello Gold Project is the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine.

Historical production records indicate that:

between 1897 and 1902, approximately 7,283 tonnes of ore produced 3,413 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.6 g/t Au; and

between 1944 and 1947, approximately 726 tonnes of ore produced a further 256 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 11.0 g/t Au.

Cumulative recorded production was therefore approximately 8,009 tonnes of ore and 3,669 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.25 g/t Au.

Subsequent historical exploration included 26 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 3,776 metres completed by Venturex Resources and Nexus Resource Corporation.

The historical production and drilling results are not estimates of Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves and have not been independently verified by the Company in accordance with a current mineral-resource reporting standard.