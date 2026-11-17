Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Sakoose Drill Programme Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2026

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Sakoose Drill Programme Update

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR, Frankfurt: V39), a gold exploration company focused on the Martello Gold Project near Dryden in north-western Ontario, Canada, provides an update on diamond drilling at the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine.

To date, four holes have been completed for approximately 780 metres of the planned approximately 1,400-metre programme, and a fifth hole is underway. Critical Discoveries ("CD"), the Company's geological contractor, has made two changes to the drill plan as the programme has progressed.

Highlights

Four holes completed for approximately 780 metres. A fifth hole, originally planned as hole six, is underway.

Fourth hole extended from a planned depth of approximately 220 metres to approximately 260 metres.

The rig has moved to the next drill site, where the deeper of two planned holes is being drilled first.

The shallower hole planned from that site has been deferred.

The programme remains at approximately 1,400 metres in total.

No assay results from the programme are yet available.

Changes to the drill plan

The fourth hole is one of the holes testing interpreted extensions of the vein system, in this case at depth. Following visual inspection of the core and a review of the geological data collected from the programme to date, CD extended the hole from its planned depth of approximately 220 metres to approximately 260 metres.

The rig has since moved to the next drill site, from which two holes were planned. CD has elected to proceed directly to the deeper of the two, originally planned as hole six.

The shallower hole, originally planned as hole five, has been deferred. The remaining metres will be allocated as the programme progresses.

Next steps

Three further holes are planned after the current hole. The programme remains at approximately 1,400 metres in total.

Geological logging and sampling of core from the completed holes is continuing.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/

Richmond Hill Resources plc (AIM: RHR; Frankfurt: V39; ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32; LEI: 2138009XFT53PKLIH113)

About the Martello Gold Project

The Martello Gold Project is located approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Dryden in the Western Wabigoon Subprovince of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Project comprises 202 mining claims covering approximately 6,750 hectares. The property contains the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine (recorded historical production of approximately 8,009 tonnes at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.25 g/t Au) and a portfolio of additional gold prospects and historical mineral occurrences, including Maw, New Church Lake, Tabor, Copeland, Brockman and Santa Maria.

The Company's principal exploration target is Sakoose. The wider property also contains historical workings, trenches and gold occurrences that have received limited modern exploration.

About the Sakoose Gold Mine

The principal target within the Martello Gold Project is the past-producing Sakoose Gold Mine.

Historical production records indicate that:

between 1897 and 1902, approximately 7,283 tonnes of ore produced 3,413 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.6 g/t Au; and

between 1944 and 1947, approximately 726 tonnes of ore produced a further 256 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 11.0 g/t Au.

Cumulative recorded production was therefore approximately 8,009 tonnes of ore and 3,669 ounces of gold at a calculated average recovered grade of approximately 14.25 g/t Au.

Subsequent historical exploration included 26 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 3,776 metres completed by Venturex Resources and Nexus Resource Corporation.

The historical production and drilling results are not estimates of Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves and have not been independently verified by the Company in accordance with a current mineral-resource reporting standard.