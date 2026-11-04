

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR71.1 million, or EUR1.03 per share. This compares with EUR101.5 million, or EUR1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Scout24 SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR75.1 million or EUR1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to EUR198.2 million from EUR165.6 million last year.



Scout24 SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR71.1 Mln. vs. EUR101.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.03 vs. EUR1.41 last year. -Revenue: EUR198.2 Mln vs. EUR165.6 Mln last year.



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