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WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 08:00
3,875 Euro
+0,54 % +0,021
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9013,90909:10
3,9013,90809:10
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 08:24 Uhr
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Sinch AB: Sinch Announces Joining the Inaugural SpaceX Super Intelligence Network as Marketplace Partner

Sinch Announces Joining the Inaugural SpaceX Super Intelligence Network as Marketplace Partner

STOCKHOLM and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) has announced that it has been named a Marketplace Partner in the SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI) Partner Network, bringing trusted voice, verification, messaging and email infrastructure directly into enterprise applications built in Grok Build (formerly Cursor).

SpaceXSI is pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve, with ambitions spanning frontier AI, intelligent agents and agentic software development. As developers build increasingly sophisticated applications using Grok Build, they expect the services and infrastructure they rely on to be integrated directly into their workflows.

Through the SpaceXSI Partner Network, Sinch is bringing enterprise-grade communications infrastructure into Grok Build workflows, so developers can build applications that enable AI agents to handle customer enquiries, automate routine interactions and support a wide range of business processes. The integration helps ensure whatever developers build can reach customers with the reliability, scale and compliance safeguards that enterprises demand.

"Grok Build is massively expanding what developers can develop and Sinch makes sure what they build can reach customers in production," said Petter Bengtsson, SVP, AI Ecosystem & Partnerships at Sinch. "Through the SpaceXSI Partner Network, Sinch is closing the gap between working code and production-ready customer communications. Developers build with AI and connect with customers on infrastructure designed for reliability, scale and complex compliance requirements."

Bringing communications capabilities directly into AI-powered development workflows helps developers build and test them as part of the application development process, rather than integrating them later. The integration runs on Sinch's carrier-grade, compliance-ready infrastructure used at enterprise scale, so what developers build can scale from first user to millions without re-architecting.

The Sinch plugin, available now through the Cursor Marketplace, bundles the Sinch Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and 15 Skills into a single installation, giving developers and AI coding agents access to current Sinch API knowledge and tools for building communications experiences. Developers can use the plugin to accelerate common tasks, from integrating messaging and verification workflows to testing communications functionality, without manually searching documentation or building integrations from scratch.
Get started with the Sinch plugin in the Cursor Marketplace.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Hallstan, Director Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30
E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Shannon Hames
Senior Manager, PR & Corporate Communications, North America
E-mail: shannon.hames@sinch.com

Mia Nordlander
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95
E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-joining-the-inaugural-spacex-super-intelligence-network-as-marketplace-partner,c4419527

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4419527/4355256.pdf

Sinch Announces Joining the Inaugural SpaceX Super Intelligence Network as Marketplace Partner

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/sinch-social-graphic-for-partner-network-launch-option-1,c3578297

Sinch Social Graphic for Partner Network Launch Option 1

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/petter-bengtsson,c3578298

Petter Bengtsson

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-announces-joining-the-inaugural-spacex-super-intelligence-network-as-marketplace-partner-302928973.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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