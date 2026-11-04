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WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 11:49
7,790 Euro
-0,13 % -0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7607,85009:14
7,7207,80009:10
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 08:36 Uhr
157 Leser
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Systemair AB: Systemair secures first order for air handling units with integrated heat pump and natural refrigerant

Systemair secures first order for air handling units with integrated heat pump and natural refrigerant

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has signed an agreement for the delivery of its first Geniox HP DFN air handling units featuring the natural refrigerant R290. The units will be supplied to a project in Barkarbystaden, Stockholm, Sweden. The order marks an important step in Systemair's development of air handling units with integrated heat pump solutions.

The order is part of a larger agreement between Systemair and E&E Ventilation and comprises Geniox HP DFN air handling units with R290, together with Geniox Go HP units, smoke extract fans and duct fans. The project is the result of close collaboration between the customer and Systemair's team.

The Geniox HP DFN with R290 was launched by Systemair in summer 2026. This is one of the first orders and it represents an important milestone in the company's efforts to provide ventilation solutions using natural refrigerants.

About Geniox HP DFN with R290

Geniox HP DFN is Systemair's air handling unit with an integrated heat pump, an all-in-one solution that provides both ventilation and climate control by combining supply air, highly efficient heat recovery and cooling in a single system. Designed for both indoor and outdoor installation, it is a compact and space-efficient unit that improves indoor air quality and ensures a comfortable and consistent indoor climate while reducing energy consumption throughout the building's lifecycle. At the heart of the solution is the natural refrigerant R290, which has a very low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 0.02, is PFAS-free and complies with upcoming EU regulations on F-gases.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO,
anders.ulff@systemair.com,
+ 46 70 577 40 09

Cathrine Stjärnekull, Group Communications Director
cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com
+ 46 722 406 388

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-secures-first-order-for-air-handling-units-with-integrated-heat-pump-and-natural-refrigera,c4419520

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-secures-first-order-for-air-handling-units-with-integrated-heat-pump-and-natural-refrigerant-302928979.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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