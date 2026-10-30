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WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 13:12
7,730 Euro
-0,39 % -0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6307,83007:47
7,7207,74007:47
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 07:18 Uhr
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Systemair AB: Change in the number of shares and votes in Systemair

Change in the number of shares and votes in Systemair

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) today announces a change in the number of shares and votes in the company.

During October 2026, the long-term incentive program for employees approved by the Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2023 ("LTIP 2023") resulted in an increase of 65,741 shares and votes in the company following the exercise of warrants for the subscription of new shares. As of October 30, 2026, the total number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 208,231,189. The company's share capital amounts to SEK 52,057,797.25.

As of the date of this press release, Systemair holds 640,000 treasury shares.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Ulff
CFO
anders.ulff@systemair.com
+ 46 70 577 40 09

This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 October 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-systemair,c4408940

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4408940/4318499.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-systemair-302924644.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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