

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $258.6 million, or $5.71 per share. This compares with $338.7 million, or $7.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $832.5 million from $799.5 million last year.



United Therapeutics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $258.6 Mln. vs. $338.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.71 vs. $7.16 last year. -Revenue: $832.5 Mln vs. $799.5 Mln last year.



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