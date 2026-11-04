Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to share a letter to shareholders from CEO Trey Wasser.

To My Fellow Shareholders,

Although it has been an extremely difficult time in the markets, Dryden Gold is in an enviable position relative to many other junior mining companies. We have over $10MM in the treasury, which positions us to weather this storm and continue adding value to shareholders. We currently have many completed and fully paid-for drill holes with results pending, and the drilling continues. We have completed 70% of our fully budgeted 45,000-meter drill program.

Our current treasury will allow us to continue our two-pronged exploration program well into 2027. We continue to allocate over 80% of our funds into the ground, at industry-low all-in drill costs. We are currently reevaluating all our G&A expenditures for 2027 to conserve cash. We will wait for market conditions to improve so that we maximize the effectiveness of our reduced marketing dollars.

Maura and the geological team continue to expand the Gold Rock Gold System, which is proving to be a very robust gold system and is now showing open-pit potential. They have grown Gold Rock from three mineralized structures to 16 and discovered over a dozen high-grade zones within the system. In the next couple of weeks, we will release assays from our first six drill holes at Mud Lake North. A new discovery at Mud Lake will prove the team's theory of periodicity and open 20 kilometers of strike length across the Gold Rock Camp.

The continuing strategic investments by Alamos and Centerra remain an important differentiator for Dryden Gold, particularly in this challenging market. These investments demonstrate that two premier producers, with experienced technical teams, continue to believe in our property, our team, our exploration strategy and our technical program.

With many drill holes currently being assayed and our ability to drill year-round, our news flow will be steady well into next year. We are also awaiting results from our comprehensive 2026 regional field campaign. This campaign will allow us to leverage our huge land package and make some important decisions on the direction of the Company over the next year. Our district-scale potential is what has been driving the attention of our strategic shareholders and other producing companies that continue to call.

The current weakness in our stock price is extremely upsetting to me. I want to assure you that our fundamentals have not changed. I attribute the weakness in our share price to the current bear market for gold miners, warrant pressure this fall, forced selling by institutions seeing redemptions and now tax-loss selling. It is really a perfect storm. I urge shareholders who understand the opportunity we have at Dryden Gold to hold tight or take advantage of our oversold stock price. In the past month, I have personally added to my holdings through warrant exercises and open-market purchases. I have participated in every Dryden Gold financing, never sold a share and never taken a salary. I am fully aligned with shareholders. I believe we hold 100% of what will prove to be one of the most important gold districts in Canada.

Everyone at Dryden Gold wishes to thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to updating you with new exploration results.

Sincerely,

Trey Wasser, CEO, Director and major shareholder

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX-V ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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