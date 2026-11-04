Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Graphic Packaging and Combined Technologies Inc. Help Nutraceutical Brands Stand Out On-Shelf with Boardio Paperboard Packaging

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, is providing North American nutraceutical brands access to a rigid plastic packaging alternative with the Boardio paperboard canister, now available via Combined Technologies, Inc. (CTI), an Indiana-based co-packing partner serving the health and wellness market.

With 26 years of packaging experience, CTI supports customers across North America from its Bristol, Indiana contract packaging plant. The company specializes in primary and secondary packaging for nutraceutical and other over-the-counter products, including gummies, vitamins, tablets and capsules, softgels, powders and other health-focused formats.

As consumer expectations and retailer sustainability goals continue to reshape the category, Graphic Packaging is partnering with CTI and other co-packers to facilitate access to alternatives to conventional plastic bottles and tubs. Boardio offers a practical, scalable option made primarily from paperboard, with tailored barrier options to protect against oxygen and moisture.

"The health and wellness aisle is highly competitive, and many brands are looking for packaging that better reflects their values while helping them stand out," said Jerry Thompson, President and Owner, CTI. "By offering Graphic Packaging's Boardio solution, we can give our customers access to an alternative to rigid plastic that delivers the shelf appeal, product protection, operational efficiency, and economics they need."

CTI offers Boardio packaging in a range of sizes and barrier levels, including high-barrier options for applications requiring enhanced protection.

For brands seeking shelf differentiation, Boardio also offers high-quality, vibrant, 360-degree print, helping move products away from the "sea of sameness" often seen in traditional nutraceutical bottles. Boardio delivers strong visual branding without the need for a separate label, giving customers more space to communicate and describe benefits, provide usage information and promote the brand. The format also offers a competitive cost profile, with many customer projects showing savings versus traditional plastic tubs or bottles.

"Our job is to help customers find packaging that works - not just from a sustainability perspective, but also in terms of product protection, cost, operational efficiency and retailing. With Boardio, we advise customers on materials, barriers and package formats needed to get a product successfully to market," added Thompson.

Boardio can reduce plastic use by more than 90% versus rigid plastic cans, depending on the final packaging configuration. Its structure is designed for easy handling, stacking, opening, and reclosing, while available barrier options can help protect product quality for dry and sensitive applications such as supplements, vitamins, powders, gummies, and similar products.

"At Graphic Packaging, our goal is to replace existing packaging with something better - more circular, more functional and more convenient," said Carlos Carrillo, Vice President, Global Innovation at Graphic Packaging International. "Boardio delivers on all three, proving that brands no longer have to compromise. They can have it all in one smart, standout pack. And by working with co-packing partners like CTI, we're making it easier for brands to bring that innovation to market."

Through CTI's co-packing capability and Graphic Packaging's Boardio solution, nutraceutical and health and wellness brands across North America can explore an innovative pack format that supports plastic reduction, operational efficiency and stronger shelf presence - all without adding unnecessary complexity to the packaging process and without the need for capital outlay for equipment.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Contact Information

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About Combined Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Combined Technologies, Inc. (CTI) is a contract packaging company specializing in primary and secondary packaging solutions for the nutraceutical, health and wellness, and consumer products industries. From its facility in Bristol, Indiana, CTI provides bottling, pouching, cartoning, Boardio packaging, display assembly and other packaging services for gummies, tablets, capsules, powders and related products. CTI combines flexible manufacturing capabilities with rigorous quality and food safety programs, sustainable packaging capabilities and a service-oriented approach to help brands bring new products and packaging formats to market.

Learn more at www.ctipack.com or email: [email protected]

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company