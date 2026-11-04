Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Secures Federal Approval for Historic Gold and Silver Ore Mobilization

Company advances multiple Warren District development initiatives as a nearly two-year federal review concludes, progressing its 25,000-tonne Ocean Partners offtake strategy, completing 70% of MSHA corrective items, and moving Unity and Lucky Ben forward

WARREN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) ("Sidney Resources" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver assets within Idaho's historic Warren Mining District, today announced significant regulatory, operational, and exploration progress across its Warren Project, highlighted by U.S. Forest Service approval for the mobilization of historic Knott ore material following nearly two years of federal review and coordination.

The approval represents an important milestone in the Company's strategy to establish a potential commercial revenue stream through its previously announced 25,000-tonne gold and silver ore offtake agreement with Ocean Partners, while continuing to advance underground exploration, permitting, mine safety improvements, and infrastructure development across its Lucky Ben, Unity, and Charity mining assets.

Since August 2026, Sidney Resources and its contracted mine operator have advanced several key development initiatives:

Federal Approval Secured: U.S. Forest Service operating-plan approval received in September 2026 for mobilization of historic Knott ore material, concluding nearly two years of regulatory review and coordination. Mobilization has not yet commenced and remains pending the availability of qualified archaeological monitors.

U.S. Forest Service operating-plan approval received in September 2026 for mobilization of historic Knott ore material, concluding nearly two years of regulatory review and coordination. Mobilization has not yet commenced and remains pending the availability of qualified archaeological monitors. Commercial Offtake Strategy: Continued preparations to fulfill the Company's executed 25,000-tonne gold and silver ore agreement with Ocean Partners, which includes provisions for an initial 30% payment upon qualifying on-site crushing.

Continued preparations to fulfill the Company's executed 25,000-tonne gold and silver ore agreement with Ocean Partners, which includes provisions for an initial 30% payment upon qualifying on-site crushing. Mine Safety Progress: MSHA has formally terminated 35 of the 50 citations and orders identified during August inspections, representing 70% of the original items. Fifteen items remain open and are being addressed.

MSHA has formally terminated 35 of the 50 citations and orders identified during August inspections, representing 70% of the original items. Fifteen items remain open and are being addressed. Unity Exploration Advancement: Bureau of Land Management personnel completed an on-site review on October 27, with baseline water-quality sampling scheduled for the third week of November 2026, weather permitting.

Bureau of Land Management personnel completed an on-site review on October 27, with baseline water-quality sampling scheduled for the third week of November 2026, weather permitting. Lucky Ben Underground Development: The existing underground heading is approximately 20 feet from its planned breakthrough into the targeted area beneath historic mining operations.

The existing underground heading is approximately 20 feet from its planned breakthrough into the targeted area beneath historic mining operations. District-Wide Development: Continued advancement of technical planning, infrastructure improvements, environmental baseline work, and future exploration initiatives across the Warren District.

Federal Approval Advances Historic Knott Ore Mobilization

During the first week of September 2026, Sidney Resources received approval from the U.S. Forest Service for its operating plan governing the mobilization of historic Knott ore material within the Warren Mining District.

The approval concluded a regulatory process involving nearly two years of planning, review, and interagency coordination.

The Knott material is intended to support Sidney Resources' near-term commercial strategy and represents a planned source of material for the Company's previously announced offtake agreement with Ocean Partners.

With the federal operating-plan approval received, Sidney Resources is coordinating the remaining requirements necessary to initiate mobilization.

The approved activities require archaeological monitoring during access-road construction and the loading and movement of historic material. Availability of qualified archaeological monitors has delayed the commencement of these activities.

The Company continues to evaluate scheduling and mobilization alternatives while accounting for seasonal weather conditions, road accessibility, and the logistical challenges associated with operating in Idaho's mountainous Warren District.

Sidney Resources intends to conduct crushing activities during the winter, subject to operational readiness and applicable requirements, with subsequent shipments planned as road conditions permit.

The Company emphasizes that the federal approval is an important regulatory milestone but does not eliminate the remaining operational, logistical, safety, and financing requirements associated with its broader development strategy.

Ocean Partners Offtake Agreement Establishes Commercial Framework

Sidney Resources continues to advance preparations associated with its previously announced 25,000-tonne gold and silver ore offtake agreement with Ocean Partners, an international metals trading company.

The agreement establishes a commercial framework for the potential sale of historically mined gold and silver material from the Warren District.

A particularly important component of the agreement is its structured payment mechanism. Under the executed agreement, 30% of the aggregate value is payable on site once material has been crushed to contractual specifications, prior to shipment from Idaho. Remaining payments are structured around subsequent delivery and settlement milestones, including arrival at port, delivery to the buyer, and final settled assay.

This commercial structure is intended to provide Sidney Resources with a potential pathway toward initial revenue utilizing existing historically mined material, without first requiring the development of new underground production.

The Company views the combination of its executed offtake agreement and recently received federal operating-plan approval as important components of its evolving commercial development strategy.

However, mobilization, processing, delivery, and revenue realization remain subject to the completion of outstanding operational requirements, applicable regulatory conditions, contractual performance, and other risks.

Mine Safety Improvements: 70% of MSHA Corrective Items Completed

Sidney Resources and its contracted mine operator have made substantial progress addressing items identified during August 2026 inspections by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

The inspections resulted in a combined total of 50 citations and orders associated with the Company and its contracted mine operator.

As of November 2, 2026, 35 of the original 50 items have been formally terminated by MSHA, representing 70% of the identified items. This progress includes 22 items terminated on October 20 and an additional six terminated on October 27.

Completed safety and compliance initiatives include:

Finalization of the underground mine ventilation plan.

Completion of the required mine-rescue plan.

Completion of applicable above-ground and underground MSHA training for personnel assigned to the project.

Implementation and verification of corrective actions associated with previously identified inspection items.

The remaining 15 items are being addressed through equipment procurement, infrastructure upgrades, and specialized contractor work.

Current priorities include improvements to the Company's on-site fuel-storage infrastructure, installation of secondary-containment liners, electrical upgrades to Building 1 housing the original test mill, and installation of electrical infrastructure within the new mill building.

The Company intends to request termination of the remaining items as corrective work is completed and verified by MSHA.

Sidney Resources remains focused on completing the outstanding requirements and establishing the necessary safety and operational conditions to support future underground development and processing activities.

Unity Project Advances Following Bureau of Land Management Site Review

Sidney Resources continues to advance exploration and permitting activities at its historic Unity Mine, an important component of the Company's district-scale development strategy.

On October 27, 2026, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) personnel completed an on-site review of the Unity Project following the Company's submission of a detailed Notice of Intent for proposed exploration-level activities.

The proposed program encompasses approximately 4.2 acres of new and previously disturbed ground, much of which was affected by historical mining operations.

Planned activities include:

Cleanup and rehabilitation of historic mining areas.

Improvements to site access and portal safety.

Systematic sampling of historic waste-rock material.

Gravity-only processing of fewer than 1,000 tons of exploration bulk samples.

Development of a lined, zero-discharge tailings impoundment.

Establishment of environmental baseline and water-quality monitoring programs.

Following the BLM site review, the Company is preparing to conduct baseline water-quality sampling at eight surface-water and mine-water monitoring stations. Sampling is scheduled for the third week of November 2026, weather permitting.

The information collected will help establish pre-operational environmental conditions and support additional regulatory submissions required before future underground activities can commence.

The Unity Project remains strategically important to Sidney Resources because of its extensive historic underground development and documented geological structures.

Lucky Ben Underground Development Approaches Next Exploration Target

At the Company's Lucky Ben Mine, the existing underground development heading is approximately 20 feet from its planned breakthrough into the targeted area directly beneath historic stopes and the winze.

The targeted area is of particular exploration interest because historical mining records indicate that previous operations encountered mineralized material before deeper development was constrained by water-management challenges, available mining technology, and capital limitations.

Underground drilling conducted in 2021 intersected the targeted vein structure in all six completed drill holes, providing additional geological information supporting continued exploration.

Once additional funding is secured and the remaining applicable MSHA requirements are satisfied, Sidney Resources intends to resume underground development.

The planned sequence includes completing the remaining drift development, exposing and systematically sampling the targeted geological structures, establishing underground drilling stations, and conducting oriented drilling to evaluate mineralization continuity, grade distribution, and geological geometry beneath the historic workings.

The Company believes this approach will provide modern technical information to guide future exploration and mineral-resource evaluation.

Historical mining observations and previous drill intersections do not establish current mineral resources or reserves. Further exploration, independent verification, and qualified-person evaluation will be necessary.

District-Scale Exploration Strategy Supported by Historic Engineering Records

Beyond its near-term operational initiatives, Sidney Resources continues to advance a broader exploration and development strategy encompassing multiple historic mining assets throughout the Warren District.

A 1933 engineering report concerning the Unity system, located by the Company in April 2026, has provided additional historical information regarding the district's underground geological framework.

The report documents more than 15,000 feet of historic underground development, including a 5,200-foot crosscut that reportedly intersected eight veins at depths approaching 1,100 feet.

Historical engineers described mineralized structures extending beyond a principal fault and identified four ore measures considered commercially significant at the time within a mineralized zone approximately 750 feet wide between two dikes.

Sidney Resources is utilizing this historical documentation as a geological reference in evaluating the Unity-Charity system and the parallel Lucky Ben-Silver Monarch trend.

While the Unity-Charity system benefits from extensive historic underground documentation, potential geological relationships with the eastern trend remain exploration hypotheses requiring modern geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, and drilling.

The Company's broader strategy is intended to integrate multiple exploration targets, historic workings, and existing infrastructure into a coordinated district-scale development program.

All historical geological and engineering interpretations remain subject to modern verification and should not be interpreted as establishing current mineral resources or reserves.

Infrastructure Improvements and Winter Operational Planning

Sidney Resources continues to address infrastructure requirements necessary to support future exploration, processing, and underground development activities.

Water availability remains an important operational consideration, particularly as the Company evaluates the requirements associated with expanded milling activities.

The Company previously planned to drill an additional water well during the 2026 field season; however, road conditions and a failed culvert prevented the drilling rig from reaching the intended location.

Permits associated with the culvert replacement remain pending with the State of Idaho and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Completion of the replacement and related road improvements would restore heavy-equipment access to the planned well location and improve the reliability of future site operations.

Additional priorities include fuel-storage improvements, electrical infrastructure upgrades, winter site preparation, and continued planning for material handling and processing activities as conditions permit.

Technical Reporting and Future Mineral Resource Evaluation

Sidney Resources continues to develop the technical framework necessary to support future mineral-resource evaluation under applicable S-K 1300 and, where relevant, NI 43-101 reporting standards.

The Company has developed an underground drilling plan intended to evaluate exploration targets at Lucky Ben and Unity. Implementation will proceed in stages as funding, underground access, regulatory requirements, and operational conditions permit.

The objective is to generate modern surveyed drilling, independent assay results, metallurgical information, and engineering data suitable for evaluation by a qualified person.

The Company has not established current mineral resources or mineral reserves under applicable reporting standards and has not filed a compliant technical report.

Historical production records, reported grades, recovery results, and engineering interpretations remain exploration guides and are not substitutes for modern technical verification.

Strategic Funding Discussions and Upcoming Warren District Site Visit

Sidney Resources continues to engage prospective funding and operating groups regarding capital requirements associated with advancing the Warren Project.

During October 2026, representatives of prospective funding groups participated in technical site visits to review the Company's mining assets, infrastructure, and development strategy.

The Company is pursuing funding to support continued mine-safety improvements, infrastructure development, historic material mobilization and processing, underground exploration, and future drilling programs.

A further Warren District project tour is scheduled for November 20, 2026, weather permitting, with anticipated participation by representatives of state and federal technical and economic-development organizations, together with prospective funding groups.

The visit is intended to provide a firsthand review of the Company's progress, existing infrastructure, and technical development objectives.

No new financing or operating agreement has been reached, and participation in site visits should not be interpreted as an endorsement or funding commitment by any attendee or organization.

Sidney Resources' Board of Directors continues to be chaired by former three-term Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, who assumed the position on July 1, 2026.

Management Commentary

"Over the past several months, our team and contracted mine operator have made measurable progress across several important areas of the Warren Project," said Dan Hally, Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Resources Corporation.

"Securing federal approval for mobilization of the Knott material after nearly two years of review represents an important milestone. When combined with our existing 25,000-tonne offtake agreement with Ocean Partners, continued improvements in mine safety and infrastructure, and advancement of Unity and Lucky Ben, we believe these developments are strengthening the foundation for the Company's next phase."

"Our strategy remains focused on two complementary objectives: establishing a potential commercial revenue stream from historically mined material while systematically advancing the larger exploration and development potential of the Warren District."

"We recognize that additional capital, regulatory coordination, and operational improvements remain necessary. However, the progress achieved demonstrates our commitment to addressing these requirements methodically while positioning the Warren Project for continued long-term development."

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver assets within Idaho's historic Warren Mining District.

The Company controls a district-scale land position encompassing historic mines, extensive underground workings, processing infrastructure, and multiple exploration targets.

Sidney Resources is pursuing a development strategy integrating potential near-term commercial opportunities from historically mined material with underground exploration, infrastructure improvements, environmental baseline studies, and modern technical evaluation of its mineral assets.

For additional information, visit www.sidneyresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding historic ore mobilization, crushing and processing activities, potential shipments and revenue, performance under the Ocean Partners offtake agreement, completion of MSHA corrective items, infrastructure improvements, water access, permitting, environmental sampling, underground development, drilling, financing, technical reporting, and future commercial operations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approvals and conditions, contractor availability, archaeological monitoring, weather and road access, operating costs, metallurgical performance, commodity prices, financing availability, and the Company's ability to satisfy commercial obligations.

Historical mining records, production figures, grades, recovery data, and geological interpretations have not been verified as current mineral resources or reserves under applicable reporting standards. The Company has not established current mineral resources or mineral reserves and cannot assure that exploration or development activities will result in economically recoverable mineralization or commercial production.

Sidney Resources undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information regarding the Company and associated risks is available through its disclosures filed with OTC Markets: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

Contact

Sidney Resources Corporation

Phone: (262) 442-8351

Email: sean@sdrccorp.com

Website: https://sidneyresources.com/

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sidney-resources-secures-federal-approval-for-historic-gold-and-silver-ore-mobili-1246123