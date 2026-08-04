Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Secures Firm Offtake Agreement With Global Metals Trader Ocean Partners for Its Idaho Gold Ore

Independent laboratory assays and a firm commercial commitment from one of the world's leading trading houses validate the quality and market-readiness of Sidney's direct-shipping gold ore

WARREN, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Sidney Resources Corporation ("Sidney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a firm offtake agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners"), one of the world's most established independent metals trading and marketing houses, for the sale of direct-shipping gold ore ("DSO") from the Company's Warren Valley project in Idaho. The agreement marks a significant commercial milestone for Sidney and provides a clear, near-term pathway toward first revenue.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean Partners will purchase an initial parcel of approximately 25,000 wet metric tonnes of Sidney's gold ore, delivered CIF to Asia, with the Company paid for the contained gold and silver in the material. The transaction establishes Sidney as a supplier to the international precious-metals market and creates a repeatable commercial framework that can scale as the Company advances its Idaho operations.

Transaction Highlights

Tier-one counterparty. A firm commitment from Ocean Partners - a globally recognized trading house - provides independent commercial validation of the quality and marketability of Sidney's ore.

Redundant assay verification. Ocean Partners and Sidney will work together to sample and assay the ore after crushing and delivery to warehousing. This redundant, jointly conducted verification is designed to capture the most representative value of the asset for prepayment - aligning both parties around a shared, defensible measure of value.

Compelling upside with downside protection. The structure offers Sidney meaningful upside - potential proceeds that scale directly with confirmed gold grades - while Ocean Partners' prepayment and firm commercial commitment provide downside protection, helping safeguard baseline value regardless of short-term market movements.

Scalable framework. The agreement is structured to support additional shipments, positioning Sidney for a sustained commercial relationship with a premier global partner.

At Ocean Partners' request, initial surface samples were independently tested by an internationally accredited assay house, which verified that the material's grade densities exceeded the standards required for shipment viability. Securing a firm offtake commitment from a counterparty of Ocean Partners' stature is a powerful, third-party endorsement of the disciplined technical work Sidney's team has carried out over many years - validating the fundamental thesis that has driven the Company's program: that its Idaho ore is a high-quality, market-ready product.

"Reaching a firm offtake agreement with a partner of Ocean Partners' caliber is exactly the kind of independent validation we have worked toward. It confirms that our ore meets the exacting quality and marketability standards of the global market, and it opens a clear pathway to revenue. This milestone is the direct result of years of diligent, disciplined effort by our team, and we could not be more excited about the potential it represents."

- Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Resources Corporation

The agreement reflects diligence on both sides. Sidney remains focused on execution - confirming grades at shipment scale, finalizing logistics, and building on this relationship - while its counterparty brings decades of global trading experience to the partnership, working to translate validated resource quality into consistent commercial results for shareholders and the surrounding community.

"This agreement is a validation and verification of the value of the Warren Valley project. Ocean Partners evaluates mineral opportunities around the world, and after independently testing this material we are confident in both its quality and its marketability. We are pleased to commit to this offtake and look forward to working closely with the Sidney team to bring the ore to market."

- Brent Omland, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Partners

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation is a resource development company advancing the Warren Valley gold project in Idaho, USA. The Company is committed to responsible, technically rigorous development - pairing modern extraction and processing approaches with a comprehensive environmental remediation program - to unlock the value of its assets for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the offtake agreement, anticipated shipments, estimated potential proceeds, grade and quality expectations, and the Company's development plans. Estimated proceeds are illustrative only and are based on preliminary sampling and current metals prices; actual amounts will depend on final weights, assays, moisture, treatment charges, penalties, logistics costs, and the buyer-declared quotational pricing period, and may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including commodity price volatility, execution and logistics risk, counterparty performance, and the risk that final assays differ from initial results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Press Release Contact

Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO - Phone (262) 442-8351 - Email sean@sdrccorp.com - Website https://sidneyresources.com/

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sidney-resources-secures-firm-offtake-agreement-with-global-metals-trader-ocean-p-1201090