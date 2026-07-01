Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Appoints Former Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter as Chairman of the Board

Veteran business executive, former three-term Idaho Governor, and experienced mining director to help accelerate SDRC's transformation of the historic Warren Mining District into one of America's premier modern polymetallic mining districts.

WARREN, ID / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) ("SDRC" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company advancing high-grade polymetallic projects in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District, announces the appointment of C.L. "Butch" Otter, former three-term Governor of Idaho and longtime business leader, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"Butch Otter brings an extraordinary combination of private-sector leadership, public service, and mining industry board experience that will be transformative for Sidney Resources," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of SDRC. "His proven ability to build and scale major enterprises, navigate complex regulatory environments, and forge strategic partnerships at the highest levels of government and industry will help accelerate our growth, strengthen our governance, and unlock the full potential of the Warren Mining District."

Governor Otter joins SDRC during a pivotal stage in the Company's evolution as it advances its flagship projects toward production. Recent high-grade discoveries at the Unity-Charity system, continued underground development toward the Lucky Ben vein, and ongoing expansion across the Warren Mining District position SDRC to become an important domestic supplier of precious and critical minerals.

"I am honored to join Sidney Resources as Chairman," said Governor Otter. "Idaho has always been a mining state, and the Warren Mining District represents one of the most exciting mineral development opportunities I've seen in decades. With its rich history, recent high-grade discoveries, and diversified polymetallic endowment-including gold, silver, tungsten, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals-SDRC has the opportunity to build something truly exceptional. I look forward to working with Sean and the entire team to responsibly develop these assets, create lasting value for shareholders, and generate meaningful economic benefits for Idaho County and the State of Idaho."

Governor Otter's leadership experience spans more than three decades with J.R. Simplot Company, one of Idaho's most recognized enterprises, where he served as President of the Food Products Division, President of Simplot Livestock, President of Simplot International, and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Following his service in the U.S. Congress (2001-2007) and as Idaho's Governor (2007-2019), Governor Otter has continued advising and serving on the boards of companies advancing mining and critical mineral projects, including Integra Resources and First Cobalt (now Electra Battery Materials).

His relationships across Idaho's congressional delegation, state agencies, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Department of Energy, Department of Defense, strategic investors, and family offices provide SDRC with exceptional leadership as the Company advances permitting, financing, strategic partnerships, and future production.

Transforming the Warren Mining District

"Governor Otter joins SDRC at exactly the right time," added Zalewski. "The Warren Mining District possesses all the ingredients to become one of America's premier modern mining districts."

The historic Warren Mining District has produced high-grade gold and silver since the late 1800s. Today, SDRC is pursuing a new vision-developing the district into a diversified polymetallic mining center capable of producing not only precious metals, but also strategic critical minerals essential to U.S. national security, defense, and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

Unlike many historic mining camps that were built around a single commodity, SDRC's district-scale land package hosts gold, silver, tungsten, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other critical minerals. Recent discoveries-including the large-scale Unity-Charity system featuring visible gold and encouraging metallurgical characteristics-continue to reinforce the district's significant untapped potential.

"With responsible development, modern mining practices, and strong community partnerships, we believe the Warren Mining District can once again become one of Idaho's flagship mining regions," said Zalewski. "Our vision is to create hundreds of high-paying jobs, generate meaningful tax revenue, strengthen local infrastructure, and establish a new benchmark for sustainable resource development in the American West. Governor Otter's leadership will play an instrumental role in helping us achieve that vision and position SDRC as one of the most compelling growth stories in U.S. mining."

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) is focused on the exploration and development of high-grade polymetallic mineral projects in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District. The Company's land package includes the Lucky Ben Mine Group and other strategic claims with demonstrated high-grade gold, silver, tungsten, platinum group metals, and rare earth element potential. SDRC is committed to responsible development, environmental stewardship, and creating long-term value for shareholders and the communities in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. SDRC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Sean-Rae Zalewski

Chief Executive Officer

Sidney Resources Corporation

Email: sean@sdrccorp.com

www.sidneyresources.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sidney-resources-corporation-appoints-former-idaho-governor-c.l.-%22butch%22-otter-as-1184967