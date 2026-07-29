Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Advances $222.7 Million Plan to Build a 450-Ton-Per-Day Critical-Minerals Mill in Idaho - Projecting Hundreds of New American Jobs

A phased plan in the historic Warren Mining District - beginning with an already-built 50-ton-per-day first-step mill and scaling to 450 TPD - pairs planned domestic gold, silver, and critical-minerals output with a rural-Idaho jobs engine, supported by an independent economic-impact study and a disciplined municipal-bond, EB-5, and surety capital stack.

MCCALL, ID / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) ("Sidney Resources" or the "Company") today announced a staged, $222.7 million development program for its Warren Mining District assets in Idaho County, Idaho. The plan's first step is to bring the Company's already-constructed 50 tons-per-day (TPD) mill into production - completing its power and water connections and final commissioning - followed by expansion to a 450 TPD polymetallic processing mill with associated underground development. At full scale, the program is projected to create approximately 240 direct permanent jobs - and on the order of 460 total jobs across the region once indirect and induced effects are counted - and the Company has begun commissioning an independent IMPLAN economic-impact study to underpin a layered capital stack that combines Idaho conduit industrial revenue bonds, EB-5 investment in a federally qualified rural area, and surety-backed construction financing.

$222.7M Staged development program (Yr 2 - 5) 50 ? 450 TPD Phased plan: first-step mill to full scale ~460 Total jobs supported at full scale (incl. ~240 direct) 5 Critical-mineral/precious-metal stream

A phased plan, beginning with a 50 TPD first step

The program is designed in stages. The first step is to bring the Company's already-constructed 50 TPD mill into production - completing its power and water connections and final commissioning - as the Company's initial path to production in the district, followed by a build-out to a 450 TPD mill over a disciplined four-year schedule of roughly $20.8 million, $54.1 million, $65.0 million, and $82.9 million, alongside rehabilitation of the Charity Mine and a new spiral decline.

This phasing is deliberate. Because the 50 TPD mill is already built, bringing it into production is a matter of completing utility connections and commissioning rather than new construction - a step intended to establish operations, generate the Company's initial revenue, and de-risk execution before the larger 450 TPD facility is built. Under the Company's financial model, that initial production - together with the project financing described below - is intended to help fund the expansion and support debt-service coverage on the senior tranche, reducing reliance on any single source of capital.

A jobs engine for rural Idaho

At full 450 TPD production, the Company anticipates a permanent workforce of roughly 215 to 265 employees - miners, mill operators, metallurgists, maintenance technicians, geologists, and administrative and safety staff - with a mid-point of approximately 240 direct, full-time positions. Counting the indirect and induced activity that a project of this scale generates in its supply chain and local economy, total employment supported is estimated on the order of 460 jobs, in addition to a multi-year construction workforce during the build.

Because the Warren District is a federally designated rural area, the project qualifies of the EB-5 program's $800,000 rural investment threshold and priority visa set-aside - a meaningful advantage in attracting patient capital while delivering exactly the kind of durable, high-wage rural employment the program is designed to reward. The Company's independent economic-impact study is intended to quantify these job, income, output, and tax impacts on a basis suitable for federal review.

Domestic production of the minerals America needs

The Warren District hosts not only gold and silver but a suite of nationally strategic critical minerals - platinum-group metals (including iridium), rare-earth elements, and tungsten. As Washington and industry work to rebuild secure, domestic supply chains for these materials, a new domestic, U.S.-based, rural-Idaho source carries clear public-benefit and national-security significance.

That significance is already drawing institutional engagement. The Company is collaborating with Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho State University, and the Idaho Department of Commerce on characterization, pilot processing, and workforce development for critical and strategic materials at its Warren Valley assets - a partnership base that few junior developers can credibly claim.

A disciplined, layered capital stack

Rather than diluting shareholders with a single large raise, the Company is pursuing a layered structure sized to the program: a senior tranche of taxable Idaho conduit industrial revenue bonds (approximately $110 million), an EB-5 mezzanine layer in the rural targeted employment area (approximately $55 million), and sponsor and other equity (approximately $57.7 million), with surety performance and payment bonds providing construction credit enhancement.

To lead the senior financing, the Company has engaged Woodbine Capital to arrange and lead its municipal conduit industrial revenue bond program. On the equity side, the Company expects the corporate equity component to be supported by its progressing offtake arrangements, together with participation from family offices - sources that reinforce alignment and reduce reliance on dilutive public issuance.

This is a well-precedented project-finance approach for large industrial and processing facilities. Alongside Woodbine Capital on the bond tranche, the Company has identified experienced Idaho bond counsel and conduit-issuer pathways, EB-5 regional centers with rural coverage, and surety underwriters, and intends to advance them in parallel with the economic-impact study.

A detailed overview of the Company's planned 450-ton-per-day development program, capital investment, employment projections, and financing framework is available in the Company's 450 TPD Economic Impact Study Package at:

https://www.sidneyresources.com/450TPD

Built on a documented, district-scale asset base

The plan is not a greenfield gamble. Sidney Resources Controls a contiguous, historically documented district of roughly 12,000 acres anchored by extensive historic underground workings - including 22 known veins, the 5,200-foot Unity crosscut that intersected eight named veins, and more than 15,000 feet of historic underground development. The Company's technical file includes 126 independent laboratory analyses completed across six labs between 2004 and 2025, a 25,000-ton surface stockpile at Knott positioned for near-term monetization, and a 17-ton bulk test from the Unity No. 6 shot that recovered material at a grade of approximately 1.62 ounces per ton gold-equivalent.

Near-term momentum is building on several fronts: an underground drift at the high-grade Lucky Ben vein is advancing toward first recovery, the Knott stockpile umpire-assay program is underway, and the Company is preparing an independent NI 43-101 technical report targeted for November 2026 to formalize the district's resource potential. The Company's50 TPD mill is already constructed and awaiting power and water connections to begin production, and the Company is advancing a $40 million prepay offtake solicitation with leading global metals traders.

"This is how you build an American mining company the right way - in disciplined stages, with the community and the country in mind," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer of Sidney Resources Corporation. "We are advancing a phased plan - beginning with a 50 TPD first step and scaling to 450 TPD - in one of the most historically productive districts in Idaho, in a way that is designed to create hundreds of durable rural jobs, strengthen the domestic supply of critical minerals our economy and national security depend on, and reward patient capital through a disciplined, bankable structure. The independent economic-impact study is the next step in turning ninety years of documented history in the Warren District into lasting value for our shareholders, our workforce and the state of Idaho."

"At Woodbine Capital, we are exceptionally proud to lead the municipal bond financing for Sidney Resources Corporation's expansion in Idaho's historic Warren Mining District. This partnership represents a vital investment in the revitalization of rural American industry and the long-term security of our domestic supply chains. By helping finance this multi-phase expansion, we are supporting a project engineered to generate hundreds of durable jobs while establishing a reliable, U.S. based source of critical minerals essential to our national security. We believe this disciplined, community-focused approach is exactly how American industry should be build for the future." Said a Founder of Woodbine Capital.

ABOUT SIDNEY RESOURCES CORPORATION

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID:SDRC) is a U.S.-based mineral development company advancing the Warren Mining District in Idaho County, Idaho - a historically documented, district-scale gold, silver, and critical-minerals asset base spanning approximately 12,000 acres. The Company is developing the district in phases - beginning with its already-constructed 50 TPD first-step mill (awaiting, power, water, and commissioning) as its initial path to production and advancing to a planned 450 TPD operation - together with underground development at its Unity, Charity, and Lucky Ben assets and the responsible domestic production of gold, silver, platinum-group metals, rare-earth elements, and tungsten.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer | sean@sdrccorp.com | 262.442.8351 | sidneyresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the energization, commissioning and commencement of production at the Company's constructed 50 TPD first-step mill (which is build but not yet connected to power or water, commissioned, or in production), the planned 450 TPD expansion, capital expenditure and construction schedule, projected job creation, anticipated financing structure (including conduit industrial revenue bonds, EB-5 capital, and surety bonding), the commissioning and results of an economic-impact study, a planned NI 43-101 technical report, potential offtake arrangements, and the Company's growth objectives. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, permitting, financing, and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Capital-stack amounts and percentages are illustrative and subject to underwriting, eligibility, job-creation, and "at-risk" requirements. Grades, tonnages, throughput, revenue scenarios, cash-plow figures, and job estimates are illustrative Company estimates and projections do NOT constitute mineral reserves or resources under S-K 1300 or NI 43-101; no such reserve or resource has been established. Job-creation and EB-5 investor-capacity figures are preliminary and must be confirmed by a formal independent economic-impact study. There can be no assurance that the expansion, financing, offtake, or technical report will be completed on the terms described, or at all. This is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy any security. The Company takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sidney-resources-corporation-advances-222.7-million-plan-to-build-a-450-ton-per-d-1197902