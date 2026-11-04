Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an exclusive Distribution Agreement ("Agreement") with Brenntag Química, S.A.U. (XETR: BNR) of Spain ("Brenntag") to set out the terms of the sale and distribution of GMG's Graphene Products, initially THERMAL-XR, G-LUBRICANT and G-FLUID products within Europe, initially for Spain, Italy and Portugal. Brenntag is a global market leader in the distribution of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients. The Distribution Agreement initially focuses on GMG's liquid graphene products: G LUBRICANT, G FLUID and THERMAL-XR. The commencement date of the Distribution Agreement is November 4, 2026. Figure 1 shows Antonio Agra Heredero, Brenntag Sales Manager Lubricants South Europe of Brenntag, Craig Nicol, Founder and Managing Director and Managing Director of GMG, in Madrid Spain on the day of the signing of the Agreement.





Figure 1: Antonio Agra Heredero, Brenntag Sales Manager Lubricants South Europe of Brenntag, and Craig Nicol, Founder and Managing Director of GMG, in Madrid Spain on the day of the signing of the Agreement.

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Antonio Agra Heredero, Brenntag Sales Manager Lubricants South Europe, commented: "This collaboration with GMG represents an exciting opportunity to introduce next-generation graphene solutions to our customers. We see strong potential for these products to deliver measurable energy savings, extend equipment life, and enhance performance across a range of industrial and automotive applications. We look forward to working closely with GMG to validate and scale these opportunities across Europe."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased to be working with Brenntag, a global leader with deep market reach and technical capability. This Distribution Agreement is a key step in accelerating the commercialisation of our graphene liquid technologies in Europe. By combining Brenntag's distribution strength with GMG's innovation, we aim to rapidly demonstrate real-world value for customers and build a strong foundation for long-term growth."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "This agreement reflects the execution of GMG's global growth strategy. Establishing partnerships with leading distributors like Brenntag is critical as we scale production and expand into key international markets. Europe is a major opportunity, and this collaboration positions us well to drive adoption of our technology and support the next phase of the Company's expansion."

About Brenntag:

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, connecting customers and suppliers in the chemical industry. Brenntag operate two main divisions: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, offering a full range of industrial and specialty chemicals, as well as tailored application and supply chain solutions. With over 18,100 employees and a network of more than 600 sites in 70 countries, Brenntag is committed to sustainability and providing high quality products and services across various industries.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG are working with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene ion batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commercialisation, sale and distribution of GMG's products in Europe; customer qualification, testing, validation and adoption of those products; the potential performance, energy-saving and equipment-life benefits of GMG's products; GMG's ability to scale production and satisfy demand; the expansion of GMG's products into additional markets; and the anticipated commercial benefits, sales, revenues and long-term growth that may result from the Distribution Agreement and GMG's relationship with Brenntag.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding successful customer qualification and validation, market acceptance of GMG's products, Brenntag's ability to market and sell those products, GMG's ability to scale production and supply products in accordance with customer requirements, the continued effectiveness of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause GMG's actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that customer testing or validation may be delayed or unsuccessful; product performance may vary by application or operating conditions; anticipated energy savings, equipment-life improvements or other benefits may not be realised; Brenntag may not achieve anticipated sales or market penetration; GMG may be unable to scale production or satisfy demand; regulatory, technical, manufacturing, supply-chain or commercialisation challenges may arise; the Distribution Agreement may be amended or terminated or may not result in material sales or revenue; exclusivity under the Distribution Agreement may limit GMG's ability to engage other distributors in the applicable territories; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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