In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) - up 173% at $1.95 Darkiris Inc. (DKI) - up 47% at $2.20 AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - up 22% at $12.14 Alight, Inc. (ALIT) - up 21% at $12.34 Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - up 18% at $151.44 Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) - up 18% at $29.43 CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - up 18% at $4.10 Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) - up 16% at $6.95 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - up 15% at $57.23 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - up 11% at $9.51

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Amdocs Limited (DOX) - down 38% at $38.60 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) - down 33% at $17.26 Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) - down 21% at $2.68 Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - down 19% at $179.00 Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) - down 17% at $6.75 CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) - down 16% at $23.88 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) - down 13% at $12.99 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - down 12% at $75.11 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - down 10% at $29.54 Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) - down 9% at $21.20

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX