Medical Care Technologies Inc. Moves $250,000 Software Agreement Into Active Development

Development Underway on Integrated Web Front-End and Custom Enterprise Backend Covering Inventory, Sales, and Ongoing Technical Support

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today provided an execution update on the software agreement announced October 14, valued at up to $250,000, with a client group that includes current and retired professional athletes. The first payment under the agreement has been initiated, and technical work is now underway.

The engagement covers software development that includes a web-based interface integrated with a custom enterprise software system. The platform is being built with data models and workflow logic to manage inventory tracking, sales transactions, and related operational processes. Development includes backend system architecture, data integration points, and administrative modules that support ongoing configuration and operational use. The agreement also includes ongoing consulting and administrative support as the system is developed, tested, and deployed. This is the Company's first paid external software agreement outside of its subsidiaries.

"This is an exciting milestone that validates the value of our technological approach to software," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We moved from an announced agreement to active development on an integrated web and enterprise system with inventory and sales workflow logic, data models, and backend architecture. It shows the platform work can convert into paid technical delivery."

Separately, one of the Company's subsidiaries is in the process of completing the largest agreement in the history of Medical Care Technologies and all of its subsidiaries. No further details are being provided at this time.

The Company continues to advance other commercial tracks, including enterprise consulting for AI model training, subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, and internal evaluation of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and the wound-monitoring application. No new software agreements are being announced in this release.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding ongoing development under an existing agreement and a potential subsidiary arrangement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURC: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-moves-250-000-software-agre-1246232