This framework agreement provides all entities subject to the French Public Procurement Code with simplified access to a support alternative enabling them to control their costs, preserve their freedom of technological choice and free themselves from vendor-imposed upgrade cycles

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), the Software Support and Agentic AI ERP Company and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced that it had been selected as the awardee of the third-party support service lots (TMA) by CANUT, the French public purchasing center specializing in digital technology and telecommunications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104431817/en/

Rimini Street Awarded CANUT Third-Party Maintenance Framework Agreement

Eligible public organizations subject to the French Public Procurement Code can now benefit from Rimini Street services for their Oracle, SAP, VMware and IBM environments, without having to go through a lengthy individual tender process. Through Rimini Support, organizations gain access to a support alternative enabling them to significantly reduce their historical support costs, improve service quality and support responsiveness, while retaining their perpetual licenses and control over the evolution of their existing systems.

The Benefits of Rimini Support for the Public Sector

In the context of government initiatives aimed at strengthening French digital sovereignty and reducing dependence on major international vendors, many public administrations and organizations are re-examining their application strategies. They face growing constraints: increasing maintenance costs, vendor-dictated roadmaps and less control over the evolution of their systems.

Rimini Street offers a proven alternative to the traditional vendor maintenance model. By simply replacing their current support contract with Rimini Support, organizations can benefit from:

Immediate and significant savings on annual support fees

Custom code fixes at no additional cost

Tax, legal and regulatory updates for compliance

A named Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of more than 800 experts providing 24/7/365 coverage

Guaranteed 10-minute response time for priority cases, delivered on average in less than 2 minutes

Commitment to resolution within 4 hours for critical cases, with proactive follow-up every two hours

Human-centered support experience, enhanced by automation and advanced analytics based on proprietary patented AI

"For public organizations, the essential criteria are value creation, regulatory compliance and the ability to react quickly when needed, while retaining genuine freedom of decision," said Hervé Grandjean, IT buyer within CANUT. "The offering proposed by Rimini Street meets these expectations. Thanks to this pre-qualified solution available through CANUT, public and private non-profit organizations now have a concrete alternative to traditional support models, which are often characterized by dependence on a single vendor and a lack of flexibility. The potential savings can be immediately reinvested in high-value modernization and innovation projects."

Simplified Access to a Strategic Alternative for the Public Sector

The award of the TMA lots to Rimini Street under CANUT's "TMA-SAM-MCO" framework agreement broadens the options available to French public organizations. It enables them to create budgetary and operational flexibility to focus more resources on their strategic priorities, particularly digital sovereignty.

"France's stated intention to strengthen its digital sovereignty represents a major development for the entire European public sector," said Martyn Hoogakker, GVP and theatre general manager, EMEA, Rimini Street. "Public institutions must be able to define their technology path according to their needs and priorities, rather than according to commercial timetables imposed by vendors. The framework established with CANUT provides direct and compliant access to a support model enabling CIOs to regain control of their roadmap, optimize their spending and reallocate their resources to strategic initiatives. Present in France since 2017 with a local entity, an office in Paris and dedicated teams, Rimini Street is committed to a long-term approach serving French public-sector organizations."

About CANUT

CANUT, the Digital and Telecommunications Purchasing Center, is a non-profit association under the French Law of 1901 dedicated to local authorities and social housing providers. All public institutions and private legal entities with a non-profit purpose can benefit from the framework agreements developed by CANUT: regions, departments, metropolitan authorities, municipalities, social housing providers, public establishments for intermunicipal cooperation (EPCI), local public companies (SPL), departmental fire and rescue services (SDIS), management centers (CDG), etc.

It offers simplified public procurement contracts covering all the digital and telecommunications needs of its beneficiaries, thereby providing preferential purchasing conditions through turnkey framework agreements that comply with the French Public Procurement Code.

4 Place Amédée Bonnet 69002 Lyon visit www.canut.org.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 Company, is a proven, trusted global provider of end-to-end, mission-critical enterprise software support, managed services and innovative Agentic AI ERP solutions, and is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company has signed thousands of IT service contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who have leveraged the Rimini Smart Path methodology to achieve better operational outcomes, billions of US dollars in savings and fund AI and other innovation.

To learn more, please visit www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "currently," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "goal," "potential," "predict," "project," "reflect," "results," "seem," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to attract new clients or retain and/or sell additional products or services to existing clients; our ability to achieve and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and to maintain or increase our level of profitability; cost of revenue, including changes in costs associated with our efforts to grow and the results of any efforts to manage costs to align with current revenue expectations and the expansion of our offerings; the effects of increased intense competition in our industry and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to successfully educate the market regarding the advantages of our support and managed services for ERP software and to sell the products and services comprising our "Rimini Smart Path" solutions portfolio, our ability successfully develop, implement and commercialize our Agentic AI ERP initiatives; our intentions with respect to our pricing models, our ability to change our pricing models to compete successfully and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; the evolution of the ERP software management and support landscape facing our clients and prospects, including any widespread shift by clients or prospective clients to enterprise software vendors, products and releases for which we do not provide products or services; estimates of our total addressable market; the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, including the sales cycles for our products and services and the contract renewal cycles for vendor-supplied software support and managed services; the increasing complexity of our client engagements, including longer and more expensive sales cycles, increased pricing pressure and implementation and configuration challenges; the effects of the efforts of enterprise software vendors to sell upgrades or migrations to cloud-based versions of their enterprise software on our results of operations; our ability to scale our operations quickly enough to meet our clients' changing needs or decrease our costs adequately in response to changing client demand; risks arising from incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies into our products or services using AI in our operations, or any deficiencies associated with AI technologies used by us or by our third-party vendors and service providers; the risk that agentic AI technologies may take actions beyond those intended or authorized and that our controls may not prevent, detect or remediate such actions on a timely basis; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our brand; the loss or disability of one or more members of our management team or other key employees and our ability to attract and retain additional qualified technical, sales and marketing personnel; our ability to expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to avoid interruptions to, or degraded performance of, our services and the impact of any such interruptions or performance problems on our operations; defects or other problems in our products and services and any resulting service performance or warranty claims; interruptions or performance problems with technologies and services from third parties that we use to operate critical functions of our business; our ability to defend against cybersecurity threats and to comply with data protection and privacy regulations; our expectations regarding new product offerings, innovation solutions, partnerships and alliance programs and our ability to develop and maintain strategic partnerships; our ability to expand internationally and the risks associated with global operations; including currency exchange rate fluctuations and tax, trade and data regulations; continuing consolidation in our target sales markets, including the termination or non-renewal of client agreements as a result of consolidation activities; our wind down of support services for Oracle's PeopleSoft software products within the required time period and the impact on future period revenue and costs incurred related to these efforts; the continuing impact of and our ability to comply with the terms of our July 2025 settlement agreement with Oracle; the impact of macro-economic trends, including inflation and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; our ability to generate significant capital through our operations or to raise additional capital necessary to fund and expand our operations and invest in new services and products; our business plan and our ability to effectively secure and manage our growth and associated investments; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes in laws or regulations, including tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; tariff costs; our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; any negative impact of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters on our reputation or business and the exposure of our business to additional costs or risks from our reporting on such matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the volatility of our stock price; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; our ability to maintain our good standing with the United States and international governments and capture new contracts with public sector entities; the occurrence of catastrophic events that may disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; future acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary companies, products, subscriptions or technologies; and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 29, 2026, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

2026 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104431817/en/

Contacts:

Janet Ravin

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 702 285-3532

pr@riministreet.com

Charlène JANNOT

Responsible for Communication

CANUT

+ 33 4 81 65 00 70

canut@canut.org