Vaisala Group: Vaisala Xweather unveils Met-in-a-box, bringing world-class AI weather forecasting to every corner of the globe

Powered by Atmo AI and Vaisala observations, the compact system runs state-of-the-art forecasts without a supercomputer, in the customer's own environment and under its own control.

Vaisala Xweather today unveiled Met-in-a-box, a compact AI weather forecasting system that gives national meteorological services, governments, defense organizations and enterprises their own state-of-the-art forecasting capability, with no supercomputer required. Announced at the opening keynote of Xweather First, Met-in-a-box runs Atmo's highly advanced AI weather model and connects it to local observations, building a custom, sovereign weather model for a country, region, or operating area. It delivers forecasts at a resolution up to 100 times higher than traditional forecasts, in minutes instead of hours.

For 75 years, weather prediction has been a story of scale across more memory, more processors and more compute, which only a few could afford. Meteorology required a supercomputer, plus the budget and staff to run one. Most countries and companies have had to rely on forecasts produced elsewhere, at a resolution and update cycle set by someone else. Met-in-a-box removes that barrier. It brings national-scale forecasting into a deployable system that the customer runs, controls and owns.

"Forecasting has moved through three eras: empirical, instrumental and numerical. Today we open the fourth, the universal era," said Samuli Hänninen, Executive Vice President, Vaisala Xweather. "Met-in-a-box makes world-class, custom forecasting available to every country and every company under their own autonomy. They run it, they control it, and they keep their sovereignty. Our goal is to make our partners leaders of the AI age."

How it works

Met-in-a-box collects data from strategically positioned sensors, applies Vaisala's near century of atmospheric science expertise, and processes it all with frontier AI. It combines three layers in one system:

AI forecasting: Using Atmo's AI weather model, recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2024, it runs the full forecast 40,000 times faster and 50% more accurately than traditional numerical weather prediction.

Local observations: The system ingests data from the customer's own sensors, such as weather radar, lidar, and weather stations data to sharpen forecasts where they matter most.

Sensor guidance: The model recommends where new sensors would improve forecasts the most, so every observation investment counts.

Customers choose how they'd like to deploy Met-in-a-box; either a dedicated hardware, in a cloud, or on-premises.

Met-in-a-box is the first product launched since Vaisala completed its acquisition of Atmo. It builds on nearly a century of Vaisala atmospheric science and Vaisala Xweather's weather intelligence capabilities trusted by 40% of the Fortune 100.

For more information, visit xweather.com

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About Vaisala Xweather

Vaisala Xweather delivers critical forecast data to the meteorological offices, defense forces, and public agencies protecting people and infrastructure when weather threatens. We take governments from first observation to coordinated response, with sovereign weather models and decision-grade services that give officials earlier warnings and a clear basis for action. Built on nearly a century of atmospheric science, our network is trusted by the FAA, NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Air Force and Navy to put resources where they matter most.