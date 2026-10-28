Vaisala Group: Vaisala has signed a committed EUR 100 million term loan facility agreement

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 28, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala has signed a committed EUR 100 million term loan facility agreement

Vaisala has entered into a three-year unsecured EUR 100 million loan facility agreement with one of its core banks. The availability period for the facility extends until 31 March 2027, and any loans drawn under the facility will mature three years from the signing date of the facility.

The term loan includes two one-year extension options. The facility agreement includes a financial covenant based on gearing, which is tested semi-annually.

The facility is to be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of the EUR 70 million term loan maturing in December 2027.

OP Corporate Bank plc was acting as sole arranger for the arrangement.

More information:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Investor Relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com