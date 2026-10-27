Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation Interim Report January-September 2026: Excellent quarter with record-high profitability and orders received

Vaisala Corporation Interim Report January-September 2026 October 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation Interim Report January-September 2026: Excellent quarter with record-high profitability and orders received

This release is a summary of Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at https://www.vaisala.com/en/investors.

Third quarter 2026:

Orders received EUR 164.6 (119.6) million, increase 38%, in constant currencies 37%

Order book at the end of the period EUR 215.0 (Dec 31, 2025: 185.8) million, increase 16%, in constant currencies 14%

Annual recurring revenue (ARR*) at the end of the period EUR 60.9 (Sep 30, 2025: 56.0) million, increase 9%

Net sales EUR 162.9 (154.0) million, increase 6%, in constant currencies 6%

EBITA EUR 40.6 (28.0) million, 24.9 (18.2) % of net sales

Operating result (EBIT) EUR 38.8 (25.7) million, 23.8 (16.7) % of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.80 (0.51)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 35.6 (25.8) million

* As of Q1/2026, Vaisala reports annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the Xweather business area. ARR equals average recurring monthly revenue for the quarter multiplied by twelve, including charges from volume-based contracts.

January-September 2026:

Orders received EUR 429.5 (365.2) million, increase 18%, in constant currencies 19%

Net sales EUR 451.4 (434.6) million, increase 4%, in constant currencies 6%

EBITA EUR 83.4 (68.0) million, 18.5 (15.7) % of net sales

Operating result (EBIT) EUR 77.8 (60.5) million, 17.2 (13.9) % of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 1.58 (1.14)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 84.4 (58.9) million

Business outlook for 2026 - updated on October 12, 2026

Vaisala estimates that its full-year 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 610-630 million and its EBITA will be in the range of EUR 110-120 million. The business outlook excludes impacts of the planned Atmo, Inc. acquisition and potential significant changes in market conditions.

Earlier, Vaisala estimated, excluding potential significant changes in market conditions, that its full-year 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 600-630 million and its EBITA will be in the range of EUR 95-110 million.

Market outlook for 2026

Industrial markets are expected to grow, driven especially by the data center and semiconductor industries. Life science and power markets are expected to grow as well.

Mature meteorology and aviation markets normalized during 2025 after two years of exceptionally high demand. These markets are now expected to remain stable compared to the 2025 year-end levels.

Renewable energy markets are expected to decline.

Markets for Xweather subscription sales are expected to grow.

Key figures

MEUR 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 Change 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Change 1-12/2025 Orders received 164.6 119.6 38% 429.5 365.2 18% 517.2 Order book. at the end of the period 215.0 180.4 19% 215.0 180.4 19% 185.8 Annual recurring revenue (ARR), at the end of the period 60.9 56.0 9% 60.9 56.0 9% 57.1 Net sales 162.9 154.0 6% 451.4 434.6 4% 596.9 Gross profit 100.2 83.9 20% 265.7 240.6 10% 329.7 Gross margin, % 61.5 54.4 58.9 55.4 55.2 Operating expenses 62.1 58.6 6% 189.5 180.6 5% 245.3 EBITA 40.6 28.0 83.4 68.0 94.2 % of net sales 24.9 18.2 18.5 15.7 15.8 Operating result (EBIT) 38.8 25.7 77.8 60.5 85.1 % of net sales 23.8 16.7 17.2 13.9 14.3 Result before taxes 38.3 24.2 75.2 53.8 77.1 Result for the period 29.0 18.6 57.4 41.5 59.8 Earnings per share 0.80 0.51 56% 1.58 1.14 38% 1.65 Return on equity, % 22.3 18.0 18.8 Research and development costs 16.6 14.6 14% 53.5 49.4 8% 68.3 Capital expenditure* 1.9 5.0 -63% 8.7 16.0 -45% 21.4 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 6.8 7.0 -4% 20.0 21.0 -5% 27.7 Cash flow from operating activities 35.6 25.8 38% 84.4 58.9 43% 90.4 Cash conversion 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.1 Net debt -20.0 38.0 14.3 Gearing, % -5.5 12.4 4.4

*Excluding impact of acquired businesses

President and CEO Kai Öistämö

"Vaisala had an excellent third quarter of 2026, with record high order intake, solid net sales growth, and very strong profitability. Industrial Measurements once again performed exceptionally, driving the group's overall results. Weather, Energy, and Environment achieved very strong order intake, and Xweather continued to grow steadily.

Vaisala's order intake increased by 38% in the third quarter, supported by growth in both Industrial Measurements and Weather, Energy, and Environment. Net sales increased by 6%, driven by very strong Industrial Measurements. Industrial Measurements' growing share of Vaisala's net sales also improved the group's profitability, resulting in very strong EBITA. EBITA was further supported by U.S tariff refunds from 2025 as a one-off item in the third quarter. The group's EBITA margin reached a record-high 24.9%. The order book increased to EUR 215.0 million, representing a 16% rise from the end of 2025.

The Industrial Measurements business area continued its very strong performance, as it has shown throughout the year. Order intake increased by 24%, with growth across regions and market segments. The business area's net sales increased by 28% year over year. Record-high net sales in the quarter were supported by a strong opening order book at the start of the third quarter. Growth in both order book and net sales was driven by strong demand from the data center, semiconductor, battery manufacturing, and power industries. We continued to develop our offering for growth markets with new a monitoring solution and service portfolio for data centers. We also introduced a new dew point instrument for emerging and established industrial applications, including hydrogen and renewable gases.

The Xweather business area continued to grow in the third quarter, with net sales increasing by 9% year over year. Growth was driven particularly by the insurance industry, as well as by sales to developers and API customers. The acquisition of Atmo, Inc., announced in the second quarter, has progressed as planned, and we expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.

The Weather, Energy, and Environment business area achieved excellent order intake in the third quarter, increasing 53% year over year. The growth was boosted by the EUR 25 million order for airport weather systems and equipment in Indonesia, which was confirmed in September. The project, Vaisala's largest aviation weather project to date, is now entering the implementation phase, with most of the delivery expected to take place over the next three years. As expected, Weather, Energy and Environment's net sales were below last year's level (11% decrease), against a very strong comparison period in 2025.

With the continued strong performance of Industrial Measurements driving growth in Vaisala's net sales and profitability, and U.S. tariff refunds further supporting profitability, we adjusted our 2026 net sales estimate and raised our EBITA estimate. In our updated business outlook, announced on October 12, we estimate that our 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 610-630 million and our EBITA will be in the range of EUR 110-120 million. The business outlook excludes impacts of the planned Atmo, Inc. acquisition and potential significant changes in market conditions."

Webcast and teleconference

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, starting at 13:00 p.m. (EET).

You can participate in the live webcast via the following link: https://investorcaller.com/events/vaisala/vaisala-q3-report-2026

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.

https://investorcaller.com/events/vaisala/vaisala-q3-report-2026

A recording will be available at vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

Further information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com

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