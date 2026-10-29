Vaisala Group: Vaisala completes acquisition of AI weather company Atmo, Inc.

Vaisala completed the acquisition of Atmo, Inc. ("Atmo"), a San Francisco-based technology company leading the AI transformation of meteorology, on October 28, 2026. Vaisala announced the acquisition on June 17, 2026. The required regulatory approvals have been received, and all closing conditions have been met.

Following the acquisition, Vaisala strengthens its position as #1 weather technology company in the world, from sensor to insight. With best-in-class AI weather forecasting technology now part of Vaisala, the company unites its leading observation technology, Atmo's AI forecasting models and Vaisala Xweather's weather intelligence.

Atmo becomes part of Vaisala Xweather, where it will accelerate the technology roadmap and growth as a weather intelligence partner for meteorological agencies and defense organizations. The acquisition supports Vaisala's strategic priority to grow its services and software revenue. Atmo's 20 US-based professionals, including its founders, joined Vaisala upon closing.

"It's great to officially welcome the Atmo team to Vaisala Xweather. We share the same curiosity and the same ambition, and we will be doing amazing things together. We're looking forward to unveiling our first combined product offering set to change forecasting as we know it. You'll hear more from us soon," says Samuli Hänninen, Executive Vice President, Vaisala Xweather.

As previously communicated, the fixed purchase price (cash and debt free) of the acquisition was USD 70 million, and it was paid mainly at closing as a combination of cash and a total of 120,185 Vaisala series A shares. Additionally, there is a contingent cash earn-out opportunity of up to USD 60 million, to be paid based on Atmo's business performance and retention of key employees for the period of 2026-2028. Atmo will be reported as part of the Xweather business area's financial figures as of October 28, 2026.

More information

Media enquiries:

Anni Varpula, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 405 058 456

comms@vaisala.com

Investor enquiries:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 400 728 957

ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Vaisala Xweather is a Vaisala business area that delivers AI-enabled weather and data services. It turns data from Vaisala's global observation networks and its weather expertise into forecasts and warnings that customers use to make critical decisions. Today, 40% of the Fortune 100 rely on Xweather's services.

www.vaisala.com

www.xweather.com